Moody's assigns Aaa to NJ Infrastructure Bank, Environmental Infrastructure Bonds, Ser. 2022A-2 (Green Bonds), SWIFIA-1 Loan and SW-1 Bonds; outlook stable

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aaa to the proposed $90.745 million of New Jersey Infrastructure Bank's ("I-Bank") Environmental Infrastructure Bonds, Series 2022A-2 (Green Bonds), Aaa to the anticipated $500 million SWIFIA-1 Loan pursuant to the SWIFIA-1 Loan Agreement between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the I-Bank, and Aaa to the approximately $22 million of anticipated SW-1 Bonds. The outlook on the ratings is stable. Moody's also maintains a Aaa rating on all outstanding Environmental Infrastructure Bonds issued by the I-Bank.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating is based on the large and diverse pool of 290 borrowers in the program following the issuance of the Series 2022A-2 bonds. The overall credit quality of the borrower pool, substantial overcollateralization of loans-to-bonds which results in a 32.69% program default tolerance, strong legal structure and proactive management. The default tolerance assumes draws on the full amount of the SWIFIA-1 Loan as well as issuance of the companion SW-1 Bonds in conjunction with draws on the SWIFIA-1 Loan.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the overall credit quality and diversification of the pool of borrowers will be maintained and that debt service coverage and default tolerance will remain strong.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Change in SWIFIA-1 Loan or SW-1 Bonds rate or terms at the time of issuance that would result in a substantial decrease in debt service coverage and/or default tolerance

- Material deterioration in the overall credit quality of the pool participants

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the I-Bank, secured by and payable solely from I-Bank Loan and Fund Loan repayments, I-Bank Loan Bonds (issued by each borrower to the I-Bank as collateral), the Master Program Trust Account and certain other related revenues and funds. In addition, debt service reserve funds were established for certain outstanding series of bonds issued prior to 2007 and provide additional security to bondholders.

The SWIFIA-1 Loan, with principal amount not to exceed $500 million, can be issued in up to five separate tranches pursuant to the terms of the SWIFIA-1 Loan Agreement. SWIFIA-1 Loan proceeds and the proceeds of the companion SW-1 Bonds will be used to provide loans to individual borrowers under the I-Bank's water financing program, and repayment revenues will secure the SWIFIA-1 Loan and companion SW-1 Bonds on parity basis.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A-2 bonds, as well as future disbursements of the SWIFIA-1 Loan and proceeds of the SW-1 Bonds, will be used primarily to make loans to various municipalities and regional, county and municipal utilities and sewerage authorities and state entities to finance improvements to their wastewater treatment and drinking water supply systems, finance for some borrowers the interest that has accrued on construction period financing, and a portion of the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Formerly known as the New Jersey Environmental Infrastructure Trust and, before that, the New Jersey Wastewater Treatment Trust, the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank provides loan financing for wastewater treatment, stormwater management, and drinking water supply projects undertaken by local government units, private entities, nonprofit entities, and state entities in the state of New Jersey. The most recent name change (as of January 2018) was made under an amendment to its enabling statute that also expanded its authority to make transportation infrastructure loans. The Transportation Infrastructure Financing Program, by statute, is separate and apart from the water financing program.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66017. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

