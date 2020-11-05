Moody's assigns Aaa to NYS Environmental Facilities Corp., SRF Revenue Bonds, Series 2020 B (2010 MFI)(Green Bonds); outlook stable

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa rating to the proposed approximately $123,085,000 of New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (NYSEFC), State Revolving Funds (SRF) Revenue Bonds, Series 2020 B (2010 Master Financing Program) (Green Bonds), or Bonds. The Bonds will be issued under the Master Financing Indenture (MFI), dated as of June 1, 2010, or 2010 MFI, as amended and supplemented. The outlook is stable.

Additionally, we maintain Aaa rating on the following:

- All outstanding parity bonds issued under the 2010 MFI.

- All outstanding bonds issued under the Financing Indenture of Trust (New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority Projects-Second Resolution Bonds), dated as of June 1, 2001, or NYCMWFA Senior SRF Indenture.

- All outstanding bonds issued under the Financing Indenture of Trust (New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority Projects - Second Resolution Bonds), dated as of June 1, 2006, or NYCMWFA Subordinate SRF Indenture.

- Outstanding enhanced New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), Residential Energy Efficiency Financing Revenue Bonds, Series 2013A (guaranteed debt).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the strength of the combined NYSEFC's SRF loan pools repayment stream, the overall strong balance sheet of NYSEFC, and the track record of successful program management and oversight. Additionally, the rating reflects the program's legal structure that allows for transfer of excess cash flows between indentures to cure potential shortfalls in debt service payment and the cross-collateralization of the clean water and the drinking water SRF programs which allows for cross-investing in case of a payment deficiency. Counteracting these strengths is the program's high concentration of loans in NYCMWFA, or Authority. Excluding Direct Loans, the Authority accounts for about 65% of the combined loan pools' principal. The concentration exposes the SRF programs to potential shifts in the credit quality of the Authority. However, this risk remains remote given the high credit quality of NYCMWFA (Second Resolution Bonds rated Aa1/stable).

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable reflecting our expectation that management will maintain strong financial and liquidity position, and that additional leveraging of the program will not result in a lower default tolerance and debt service coverage ratio.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A significant decline in the credit quality of the Authority;

- An increase in program leverage that results in weaker metrics; and/or

- A significant deterioration in the credit quality of NYSEFC investments.

LEGAL SECURITY

Pledged borrowers loan repayments are expected to be the main source of payment for the Bonds. To the extent such pledged repayments are insufficient, NYSEFC has committed to use de-allocated reserves, subject to the NYCMWFA Indentures lien, and available monies in the Equity Account to pay debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

A portion of the Bond proceeds will be used to provide loans for 34 eligible clean water and drinking water projects on behalf of 26 recipients and refund certain previously issued and outstanding Series 2010 C. Estimated present value savings for refunding of the Series 2010 C is approximately $17.6 million.

PROFILE

NYSEFC is a public benefit corporation of the State of New York. It provides low-cost capital and technical assistance to municipalities, businesses and State agencies for environmental projects in New York State. The administration of the Clean Water SRF program and the Drinking Water SRF program is its main activity. There will be about $1.36 billion of bonds outstanding under the 2010 MFI at closing of the Bonds that are backed by approximately $2.45 billion of loans.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Omar Ouzidane

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Florence Zeman

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

