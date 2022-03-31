Moody's assigns Aaa to New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority Single Family Mortgage Program Class I Bonds 2022 Series C Bonds (Tax Exempt) (Non AMT)

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigns a rating of Aaa to the proposed $90,000,000 of New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (the "Authority") Single Family Mortgage Program Class I Bonds, 2022 Series C Bonds (Tax Exempt) (Non AMT). Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the parity debt held under the indenture. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the high quality of the collateral which is comprised of 100% mortgage backed securities (MBS), the stable overcollateralization of the program at 1.06x, and while as profitability has dropped to - 3.89%, on cost of bond issuance, we expect profitability to rise on future revenues. Figures are based on 2021 audited financials after Moody's adjustments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable based on the stable outlook of the US government as well as the overcollateralization level of the program and stable profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of the financial performance of the program.

- Downgrade of the U.S. Government rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the Authority, payable from and secured by all revenues and assets of the program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2022 Series C bonds are being issued to fund first lien, single family mortgage loans. The mortgage loans to be originated will be wrapped in a guarantee by Ginnie Mae (GNMA), Fannie Mae (FNMA) or Freddie Mac. The guarantee provides that monthly payments will be made to the trustee, regardless of the performance of the underlying mortgages. A portion of the mortgage loans originated under the 2022 Series A bonds will be participated with 2022 Series C. Additionally, a portion of the loans originated under the 2022 Series C bonds will be participated with a future issuance.

Bond premium and an Authority contribution will be used to pay cost of issuance and to fund the Capitalized Interest Account.

PROFILE

Since its inception, NMMFA has issued fifty six series of mortgage revenue bonds under the Single Family Mortgage Program Class I Bonds 2005 General Indenture dated as of November 1st, 2005. The bonds under the indenture are equally and ratably secured on a parity basis with the Authority's prior Single-Family Mortgage Program Class I Bonds and with any additional Single-Family Mortgage Program Class I Bonds hereafter issued pursuant to the Trust Indenture.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

