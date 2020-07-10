Moody's assigns Aaa to North Hempstead, NY's GO Bonds and MIG 1 BANs

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the Town of North Hempstead, NY's $31.2 million Public Improvement Serial Bonds - 2020 Series A and $7.5 million Public Improvement Refunding Serial Bonds - 2020 Series B. Moody's currently maintains the Aaa issuer and outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. The issuer rating is equivalent to the town's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT); there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The outlook is stable.

Concurrently, we have assigned a MIG 1 rating to the Town of North Hempstead, New York's $15.5 million Bond Anticipation Notes - 2020 Series B.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects a healthy financial position, a large and wealthy tax base and a manageable debt burden with above-average fixed costs.

We consider the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the Aaa GOLT rating and the Aaa Issuer rating reflects the town board's ability to override the property tax cap and the town's faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

The MIG 1 rating reflects the long term credit quality of the Town of North Hempstead, NY (Aaa) and anticipated take-out provisions. In addition, the rating reflects moderate refinancing risks, which includes plans to refinance the debt two weeks prior to maturity with limited alternatives; and strong history of market access.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Town of North Hempstead. That being said, the town is experiencing declines in sales tax revenue and mortgage tax revenue. Given their conservative budgeting, these revenue shortfalls are not likely to have a material impact on their long-term credit quality However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the town changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the town's conservative fiscal management practices, which will support continued healthy operating performance and maintenance of a strong financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Erosion of operating reserves and liquidity

-Structurally imbalanced budgets including deferring pension payments

-Large declines in tax base

-Downgrade of the Town of North Hempstead's GO rating (BAN)

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020 bonds, notes and the currently rated debt are secured by the town's general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The series A bonds will be used to finance various projects across the town.

The series B bonds will be used to refund the series 2008, series 2009 and series 2010 bonds for net present value savings.

The proceeds of the notes will provide new money for various capital projects across the town.

PROFILE

The Town of North Hempstead is adjacent to the northeastern boundary of New York City. It includes 31 incorporated villages and unincorporated communities with a total population as of 2018 of 230,241 (American Community Survey).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

