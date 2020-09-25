Moody's assigns Aaa to Ohio Water Dev. Auth.'s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund Series 2020B; outlook stable

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa rating to the proposed $250 million of Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA), Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF), Revenue Bonds Series 2020B (the "Bonds"). The Bonds are expected to be issued under the Second Amended and Restated Trust Agreement, dated as of May 1, 2014 (amending and restating the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund Trust Agreement, dated as of October 1, 1995). The outlook is stable.
Moody's also maintains a Aaa rating on the following:
- Outstanding parity WPCLF Revenue Bonds.
- Outstanding Drinking Water Assistance (DWAF) Revenue Bonds, issued under the Amended and Restated Drinking Water Assistance Fund Trust Agreement, dated as of May 1, 2002.
- Outstanding Water Quality Bonds, issued under the Water Quality Bond Trust Agreement, dated as of October 1, 1995.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aaa rating on the Bonds primarily reflects the strong security provided by the size, diversity and credit quality of the combined WPCLF and Drinking Water Assistance Fund (DWAF) loan pools (collectively, the "loan pool"). Program bonds benefit from a very high loan loss absorption capacity due to the high level of overcollateralization. Additionally, we expect the successful track record of program management and oversight together with favorable structural features, including the cross-collateralization between the WPCLF and the DWAF, to continue to support credit stability.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook is based on our expectation that OWDA will maintain the program's strong metrics, including the loan pool credit characteristics, the default tolerance and debt service coverage ratios. Current default tolerance is very high, serving as a buffer against potential credit challenges.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
Not applicable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Increase in program leverage that results in significant decline in debt service coverage ratios and default tolerance levels, or a material deterioration of the credit quality of the loan pool.
LEGAL SECURITY
The security for the Bonds includes the pledged loan repayments after payment of debt service on Water Quality Bonds, excess interest not needed to pay state match bonds debt service, and interest earnings. The Bonds will not be secured by a debt service reserve fund. However, the Bonds also benefit from the cross-collateralization with the DWAF. Additionally, there are no WPCLF state match bonds outstanding at this time.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bonds proceeds are expected to be used to finance loans to municipalities within the state for eligible projects under the WPCLF program, reimburse OWDA for funds already advanced for that purpose, and pay the costs of issuance.
PROFILE
OWDA was created in 1968 and has provided approximately $12 billion of financing for water and wastewater projects throughout the Ohio's 88 counties. To date, the Authority through the WPCLF has financed closed to $8 billion in loans using bond proceeds, recycled loan repayments and over $2.8 billion in capitalization grants and state match. Additionally, there are currently about $3.5 billion of bonds outstanding.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Omar Ouzidane
Lead Analyst
Housing
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Florence Zeman
Additional Contact
Housing
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653