Moody's assigns Aaa to Oklahoma City, OK's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City of Oklahoma City, OK's approximate $117 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023. Moody's maintains the city's Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa rating on the outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The city will have $1 billion of general obligation debt post-sale. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's large and stable economy that is anchored by a diverse representation of governmental agencies and several corporations in the energy sector, as well as below median resident income and full value per capita. The city's financial reserves have remained strong and stable throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and through previous economic fluctuations due to proactive budgetary management, which is crucial considering the city's high reliance on volatile sales and use taxes. The rating also incorporates elevated but manageable leverage.
The Aaa rating on the GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating. The GOULT bonds are paid from a dedicated property tax that is not limited by rate or amount and is levied on all taxable property within the city.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city will maintain a satisfactory level of reserves over the long term. Management's continued ability to navigate weak economic or financial cycles while maintaining a strong financial position is key to maintaining the rating and outlook. The stable outlook also reflects the stabilizing economic influence of the various governmental employers within the city that will help to offset fluctuations in the private sector.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Weakened financial position and liquidity
- Decline in economic activity that drives loss in sales tax revenue
- Material increase in long-term liabilities or fixed costs ratios
- Unwillingness or inability to budget for debt service on the outstanding annual appropriation debt, if necessary
LEGAL SECURITY
The GOULT bonds are general obligations of the city and are payable from ad valorem taxes levied, without limitation as to rate or amount, on all taxable property within the city.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2023 bonds are issued as part of the city's ongoing 2017 general obligation bond initiative that is funding a wide variety of capital improvements throughout the city, including transportation infrastructure and a traffic control system, parks and recreation, drainage control, and public safety equipment.
PROFILE
The City of Oklahoma City is the state's capital and the largest city within the state. The city serves as an economic hub for the area, with energy, government/defense, and healthcare as the main sources of employment. The current population is about 690,000. The city provides services such as public safety, fire protection, parks and recreation, infrastructure, water and sewer service, airport facilities, and refuse collection.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.


