Moody's assigns Aaa to Oklahoma City, OK's Series 2022 GO bonds; stable outlook

New York, February 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the City of Oklahoma City, OK's $110 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022 and $29.6 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the previously assigned Aaa rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Moody's also maintains the Aa2 rating on the city's various appropriation pledges. The outlook is stable. Following this sale, the city will have approximately $1.1 billion of general obligation (GOULT and GOLT) debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating is based on the city's large and stable tax base supported by a regional economy anchored by a diverse representation of governmental agencies and several corporations in the energy sector. The city's financial reserves have remained strong and stable throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and through previous economic fluctuations due to proactive budgetary management by officials. This is crucial considering the city's high reliance on volatile sales/use tax to fund ongoing operations. The Aaa rating continues to incorporate the city's wealth indicators that remain lower than similarly sized peers, as well as a moderate debt and pension profile that should remain affordable. The rating differentiation between Oklahoma City and the State of Oklahoma (Aa2 stable) is based on the city's sizeable financial reserves and lack of reliance on the direct taxation of oil/gas production.

The lack of differentiation between the city's Aaa general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings is due to the substantial headroom under the applicable property tax cap. The city has over 100% headroom under the 5 mill cap when considering the present levy and maximum annual debt service.

The Aa2 appropriation rating reflects the city's commitment to make a portion or all of the debt service payment due from legally available funds if pledged revenues are insufficient or unavailable. The two notch distinction between the city's Aaa general obligation rating and the Aa2 appropriation rating reflects the city's commitment which is subject to annual appropriation and the lack of essentiality of the various funded projects.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city will maintain a satisfactory level of reserves over the long term. Management's continued ability to navigate weak economic or financial cycles while maintaining a strong financial position is key to maintaining the rating and outlook. The stable outlook also reflects the stabilizing economic influence of the various governmental employers within the city that will help to offset fluctuations in the private sector.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable (GOULT & GOLT)

- Enhanced legal security (appropriation rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened financial position and liquidity

- Decline in economic activity that drives sales tax revenues

- Substantial increases in debt levels absent corresponding tax base growth

- Unwillingness or inability to budget for the annual appropriation of debt service if necessary

- Violation of legal covenants

- Downgrade of the city's general obligation rating (appropriation rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation and general obligation refunding series of bonds is payable from a legally unlimited ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds are issued as part of the city's ongoing 2017 general obligation bond initiative that is funding a wide variety of capital improvements throughout the city, including transportation infrastructure, parks, and libraries. The general obligation refunding bonds are issued to refund previously issued debt to achieve savings on debt service.

PROFILE

The City of Oklahoma City is the state's capital and the largest city within the state. The city serves as an economic hub for the area, with energy, government/defense, and healthcare as the main sources of employment. The current estimated population is 690,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

