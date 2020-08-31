Moody's assigns Aaa to Orange County HFA Homeowner Rev Bonds Series 2020A and Series 2020B

New York, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aaa rating to the proposed $8 million Orange County Housing Finance Authority (OCHFA) Homeowner Revenue Bonds Series 2020A (Non-AMT) (Multi-County Program) and $12,613,041 Orange County Housing Finance Authority Homeowner Revenue Bonds Series 2020B (Federally Taxable Pass-Through) (Multi-County Program). Moody's also maintains Aaa ratings on all outstanding bonds under the 1998 Indenture.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based on the high quality of the mortgage-backed securities, a sound legal structure and cash flow projections under a range of appropriate prepayment assumptions that indicate sufficient revenues to pay timely debt service and program expenses.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the OCHFA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of OCHFA changes, we will update the rating at that time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• A downgrade of the counterparties that secure the guaranteed mortgage securities (GNMA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac)

• Substantial erosion of the asset-to-debt ratio to a level below 100%

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are limited obligations of the Authority payable from pledged property, as defined under the 1998 Indenture.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series 2020A and Series 2020B bonds will be used to purchase guaranteed mortgage securities (GMS) backed by loans made on single family homes within four participating counties: Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Lake. The GMS will be guaranteed as to full and timely payment of principal and interest by GNMA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac regardless of the performance of the underlying mortgage loans. The strong guarantees protect the program from any cash flow disruptions or losses arising from potential loan defaults.

GMS revenues allocable to Series 2020A will consist of dedicated payment streams made on $14.3 million ($8 million net of participations) in loans funded through Series 2020A, Series 2018A and future issuance. It is anticipated that any unexpended Series 2020A proceeds will be used to redeem the bonds on January 1, 2022. Series 2020B bond proceeds will be used to purchase GMS on the bond closing date.

The GMS purchased by Series 2020A will be funded along with Series 2018A proceeds (2018A/2020A zero participation mortgage loans), 2020A future zero participation loans to be originated along with a future bond issuance under either the 1998 Indenture or other bonds of OCHFA, and non-participation loans that will receive 100% of principal and interest payments from the underlying loans. The Series 2020A bonds will receive 43% of the principal payments made on the 2018A/2020A zero participation mortgage loans and 100% of the interest payments. While 50% of the principal payments made on future zero participation loans will be allocated to the repayment of the Series 2020A bonds, those interest payments will be allocated to a future bond issue.

It is anticipated that approximately $289,000 in Series 2020A bond premium will be used to fund non-amortizing, 0% interest, 30-year downpayment assistance loans (DPA) of up to $7,500 per loan that will be repayable upon sale or refinancing of the mortgaged property.

PROFILE

Orange County Housing Finance Authority was created in October 1978 as a public benefit, quasi-governmental organization. Its mission is to promote and provide financial resources for affordable and workforce housing for Central Florida families and individuals. The Authority is governed by a five-member board of directors and day-to-day operations are run by an experienced staff of professionals. The issuer is authorized to issue revenue bonds to help stimulate and expand homeownership and rental opportunities in its area of operation.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

