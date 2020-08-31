Moody's assigns Aaa to Orange County HFA Homeowner Rev Bonds Series 2020A and Series 2020B

New York, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aaa rating to the
proposed $8 million Orange County Housing Finance Authority (OCHFA)
Homeowner Revenue Bonds Series 2020A (Non-AMT) (Multi-County
Program) and $12,613,041 Orange County Housing Finance
Authority Homeowner Revenue Bonds Series 2020B (Federally Taxable Pass-Through)
(Multi-County Program). Moody's also maintains Aaa
ratings on all outstanding bonds under the 1998 Indenture.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating is based on the high quality of the mortgage-backed
securities, a sound legal structure and cash flow projections under
a range of appropriate prepayment assumptions that indicate sufficient
revenues to pay timely debt service and program expenses.
We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver
for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit
risks for the OCHFA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus
is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both
the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit
quality of OCHFA changes, we will update the rating at that time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• A downgrade of the counterparties that secure the guaranteed mortgage
securities (GNMA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac)
• Substantial erosion of the asset-to-debt ratio to
a level below 100%
LEGAL SECURITY
The Bonds are limited obligations of the Authority payable from pledged
property, as defined under the 1998 Indenture.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Series 2020A and Series 2020B bonds will be used to purchase guaranteed
mortgage securities (GMS) backed by loans made on single family homes
within four participating counties: Orange, Osceola,
Seminole and Lake. The GMS will be guaranteed as to full and timely
payment of principal and interest by GNMA, Fannie Mae, and
Freddie Mac regardless of the performance of the underlying mortgage loans.
The strong guarantees protect the program from any cash flow disruptions
or losses arising from potential loan defaults.
GMS revenues allocable to Series 2020A will consist of dedicated payment
streams made on $14.3 million ($8 million net of
participations) in loans funded through Series 2020A, Series 2018A
and future issuance. It is anticipated that any unexpended Series
2020A proceeds will be used to redeem the bonds on January 1, 2022.
Series 2020B bond proceeds will be used to purchase GMS on the bond closing
date.
The GMS purchased by Series 2020A will be funded along with Series 2018A
proceeds (2018A/2020A zero participation mortgage loans), 2020A
future zero participation loans to be originated along with a future bond
issuance under either the 1998 Indenture or other bonds of OCHFA,
and non-participation loans that will receive 100% of principal
and interest payments from the underlying loans. The Series 2020A
bonds will receive 43% of the principal payments made on the 2018A/2020A
zero participation mortgage loans and 100% of the interest payments.
While 50% of the principal payments made on future zero participation
loans will be allocated to the repayment of the Series 2020A bonds,
those interest payments will be allocated to a future bond issue.
It is anticipated that approximately $289,000 in Series 2020A
bond premium will be used to fund non-amortizing, 0%
interest, 30-year downpayment assistance loans (DPA) of up
to $7,500 per loan that will be repayable upon sale or refinancing
of the mortgaged property.
PROFILE
Orange County Housing Finance Authority was created in October 1978 as
a public benefit, quasi-governmental organization.
Its mission is to promote and provide financial resources for affordable
and workforce housing for Central Florida families and individuals.
The Authority is governed by a five-member board of directors and
day-to-day operations are run by an experienced staff of
professionals. The issuer is authorized to issue revenue bonds
to help stimulate and expand homeownership and rental opportunities in
its area of operation.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Housing Finance
Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
