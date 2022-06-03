Moody's assigns Aaa to Oregon Housing and Community Services Department Multifamily Housing Tax-Exempt Mortgage-backed Bonds (M-TEBS) (Plaza Los Amigos Apartments Project) 2022 Series T-1

New York, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aaa rating to the proposed $9,975,000 Oregon Housing and Community Services Department Multifamily Housing Tax-Exempt Mortgage-backed Bonds (M-TEBS) (Plaza Los Amigos Apartments Project) 2022 Series T-1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating of this forward MTEM transaction is based on the high credit quality of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae, Aaa stable) mortgage-backed security (MBS) and strong legal structure where principal and interest are passed through to bondholders monthly. Fannie Mae is providing a forward commitment to guarantee the permanent financing by issuing the MBS after the construction phase is complete. Cash flow projections demonstrate that total trustee-held monies in the Revenue Fund, Bond Proceeds Fund and Collateral Fund, including investment earnings thereon, will be sufficient for full and timely debt service payments through and including the MBS delivery deadline (expected in January 2025) and through final bond maturity upon conversion. Prior to the acquisition of the MBS, bond proceeds will be invested in Government Obligations and other Eligible Investments. The initial source of funds to pay negative arbitrage until MBS acquisition will be Eligible Funds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Downgrade of the credit enhancement (Fannie Mae), Eligible Investments or counterparties providing investments

• Cash flow projections that demonstrate revenue insufficiency

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations of the issuer payable solely from the trust estate. Initially, bondholder security is provided by bond proceeds and other Eligible Funds including construction lender funds (provided by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association) on deposit with the Trustee. Upon acquisition of the MBS, bondholder security is provided by Fannie Mae's guarantee to pay regularly scheduled interest and principal regardless of the actual performance of the underlying mortgage loan provided by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (Fannie Mae DUS Lender) to Plaza Los Amigos Limited Partnership (Borrower). All revenues and issuer's rights under the financing agreement are additionally pledged to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Loan will be used to finance the acquisition, development, construction and equipping of a 113-unit multifamily housing development to be known as Plaza Los Amigos located in the City of Cornelius, Oregon.

PROFILE

The bonds are expected to be delivered in June 2022 and will bear interest at a fixed rate equal to the pass-through rate on the MBS. If the MBS will not be purchased by the MBS delivery deadline, the bonds are subject to mandatory redemption five calendar days later unless the Borrower extends the MBS delivery deadline. Extension of the deadline requires the Borrower to deposit preference proof funds sufficient to pay interest until five days after the new delivery deadline and deliver cash flow projections demonstrating sufficiency. The initial source of funds to pay negative arbitrage until MBS acquisition will be Eligible Funds.

Prior to the acquisition of the MBS, the legal structure provides for a closed system where bond proceeds will not be disbursed to the Borrower unless an equal or greater amount is deposited to the Collateral Fund from disbursements of loan proceeds consisting of Eligible Funds. A reasoned bankruptcy opinion, provided by Tiber Hudson LLC, identifies mitigants to preference and automatic stay risks associated with a bankruptcy filing of the Borrower and Lenders contributing Eligible Funds on the Borrower's behalf.

Following the acquisition of the MBS, the trustee will receive monthly MBS payments in an amount sufficient to meet all debt service requirements. Cash flow projections assume that all fees are paid outside of the trust indenture and that funds not invested in Eligible Investments earn 0% reinvestment rate. The bond program will have an asset-to-debt ratio of 100% upon acquisition of the MBS, and it will remain at 100% until maturity due to the pass-through structure of the transaction. Principal and interest earned from the MBS will mirror debt service on the bonds.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Stand-alone Housing Bond Programs Secured by Credit-Enhanced Mortgages Methodology published in and July 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60915. An additional methodology used in this rating was Pre-refunded and Escrow-backed Transactions Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68216. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

