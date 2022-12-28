Moody's assigns Aaa to Plano ISD, TX's GOs; outlook is stable

New York, December 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Plano Independent School District, TX's Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2023 with an anticipated par amount of $680.9 million. Moody's maintains a Aaa issuer rating on the district and a Aaa on its outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance, the district will have about $1.2 billion of GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook on the district is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's stable and still robust financial position even after a small drawdown in fiscal 2022 for capital projects and other one-time expenditures. The local economy is strong and supported by its location north of Dallas (A1 stable). Resident income and full value per capita are strong and are bolstered by the area's favorable employment market. Although a falling school-age population and other demographic trends will continue to drive enrollment declines, the district has a strong management team with a proven record of attaining balanced financial operations that will be able to adjust its budgets accordingly. Total leverage will remain manageable and roughly in line with Aaa-rated peers, despite plans to issue nearly $700 million in new debt over the next three years. The district's good debt management practices and strong tax base growth will allow for the issuance of the new debt while maintaining a steady debt service tax rate. The district is also front-loading debt service and will use cash to redeem roughly $62 million in previously issued bonds within the next year.

The Aaa GOULT rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aaa issuer rating based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable because the district's strong management team will likely mitigate the negative impact of declining enrollment by implementing necessary budget measures needed to attain balanced operations. The debt burden will remain manageable because of increasing revenues driven by strong property valuation growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Trend of operating deficits leading to materially weakened financial reserves

- Large increase in debt and/or fixed costs - Enrollment declines at a rate greater than currently expected, leading to budgetary pressures

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. Certain series of the district's bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's (PSF) commitment to pay debt service if necessary. The Series 2023 bonds are not payable by the Texas PSF guarantee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to address a wide range of capital projects, including facilities renovations, campus safety improvements, and the purchase of instructional technology.

PROFILE

Plano ISD is in the southwest portion of Collin County (Aaa stable), 20 miles north of downtown Dallas. The district serves the city of Plano (Aaa stable), as well as portions of Dallas, Richardson (Aaa stable), and other surrounding communities. The district provides pre-K through 12th grade education to about 49,000 students across 73 campuses.

