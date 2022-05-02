Moody's assigns Aaa to Plano, TX's GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City of Plano, TX's $75.6 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the city's Aaa issuer rating and Aaa rating on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. Including the current offering, the city has approximately $546.3 million of debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

The city's Aaa issuer rating represents Moody's hypothetical assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not have any debt supported by a GOULT pledge.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects city's large, diverse, and affluent tax base favorably located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The rating also reflects the city's solid financial position and healthy reserves supported by conservative and sophisticated fiscal practices. The rating also reflects the city's moderate debt profile that will remain manageable as taxable values continue to grow. The rating further incorporates the city's affordable pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities.

The Aaa general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating is the same as the city's issuer rating, reflecting the ample available taxing headroom to generate property tax revenues that are more than 11 times (1178%) maximum annual debt service (MADS), which offsets the lack of a full faith credit profile and the property tax rate limitation established by state law.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's position as a premier residential and commercial hub in desirable north Texas (Aaa stable) will maintain demand for property, and in turn, drive tax base growth in the next few years. In tandem, these factors will favorably impact revenue performance and when supported with the city's conservative budgeting and operating practices will allow the financial profile to remain solid over the longer term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material increase in debt burden absent corresponding tax base and revenue growth

- Significant deterioration of available operating reserves- Considerable tax base decline

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are direct obligations of the city, payable from the proceeds of a continuing, direct, annual ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the city.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will finance improvements to the city's streets and parks and to construct a fueling station for the city's vehicle fleet.

PROFILE

The City of Plano is the largest city in Collin County (Aaa stable), located 20 miles north of downtown Dallas (A1 stable). Professional and technical services, finance and insurance, and management services drive the local economy. In 2020, the city's population was 289,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

