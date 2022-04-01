Moody's assigns Aaa to Polk (County of), IA's GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa to Polk County, IA's $47.3 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022A and $53 million Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022B. Moody's maintains a Aaa on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Following the sale, the county will have $324 million in GOULT bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating is supported by the county's large, diverse and growing tax base that benefits from the presence of Des Moines (Aa2 stable), the Iowa (Aaa stable) state capital, a very low unemployment rate and solid property wealth and resident incomes. The strong management team has added to reserves over the past several years but plans to use the accumulation of operating surpluses to cash finance capital projects. Despite the planned use of funds, reserve levels will remain healthy. Debt and pension burdens are modest, which factor into the county's low fixed costs. The county has a modest degree of contingent liability risk associated with a county owned casino and race track that is leased to a private operator and an event center. Risks associated with these enterprises are modest because of their small size relative to governmental operations and are largely mitigated by the county's strong financial position and ample revenue raising flexibility.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects strength, diversity and continued expansion of the economy and management's demonstrated willingness and ability to make budget adjustments to maintain a strong financial position, which will persevere through planned draws for capital projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant deterioration of the tax base or local economy

- Material reduction of operating reserves

- Sizable increase in debt and pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's GOULT debt, including the Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds, are backed by the county's general obligation pledge and payable from a dedicated property tax, unlimited as to rate or amount, to pay debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds will finance conservation projects, including trail and park improvements. The bonds will also refund the Series 2017A and Series 2017B bonds, which originally financed construction of Hy-Vee Hall and Wells Fargo Arena, renovation of the Veteran's Memorial Auditorium into the Community Choice Credit Union Conference Facility and Ballroom, grants to the Neighborhood Finance Corporation, renovation to the county's administration building and emergency operations center and information technology improvements in various county buildings.

PROFILE

Polk County is located in the geographic center of Iowa. The county has a growing population that is around 490,000. The largest industry sectors that drive the local economy are finance/insurance, health services and retail trade.

