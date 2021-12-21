Moody's assigns Aaa to Port of Seattle, WA's GOLT bonds 2022 A&B, affirms outstanding Aaa issuer and GOLT ratings; outlook is stable

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the Port of Seattle, WA's $36.5 million Limited Tax General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2022A (AMT) and $75.9 million Limited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2022B (Taxable). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the port's Aaa issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bond ratings. Post issuance, the port will have $372.0 million GOLT bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer and limited tax general obligation bond ratings reflect the port's large, wealthy, and economically diverse tax base, as well as its favorable market position. The ratings further reflect the port's strong financial profile that includes healthy cash reserves and significant additional unused taxing capacity. The ratings incorporate the port's somewhat elevated debt (inclusive of revenue bonds) relative to the size of its operation, which is manageable and also very low relative to the tax base. Pensions are moderate but manageable.

The issuer rating is the equivalent of a hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. The absence of a rating distinction between the port's issuer rating and its GOLT rating reflects the strength and breadth of the full faith and credit pledge in Washington, which Moody's rates at the same level as an issuer's GOULT pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the port's competitive position and tax base will remain strong and that its financial profile will not deteriorate over the outlook horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial deterioration in the port's tax base or broader Puget Sound economy

- Significant increase in reliance on or leverage of the ad valorem tax levy

- Deterioration of the port's financial position

LEGAL SECURITY

The promise to pay debt service on the bonds is the port's limited tax general obligation pledge. The port may levy up to 45 mills for general operations and debt service. Any annual increase in the levy amount is limited by state law to grow annually by the lesser of 1% or inflation (PCE deflator), plus new construction. If the port does not increase the levy to the maximum allowable amount, the differential is retained as unused or "banked" levy capacity. The port can use banked levy capacity, at any time and without voter approval, to increase the levy baseline to where the levy would have been had the port always increased the levy by the maximum allowable amount.

The tax rate is only limited for general purposes. To pay debt service, the tax rate can increase above 45 mills without limit as to the rate, but the levy limits still apply. The state constitution exempts the tax rates of ports and public utility districts from the total tax rate limits in which limits on aggregate overlapping tax rates additionally confine, and can compress, an individual entity's tax rate.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding commercial paper, to refund outstanding 2011 LTGO bonds and to finance non-airport projects.

PROFILE

The Port of Seattle is a municipal corporation of the State of Washington (Aaa stable), constituted as a port district under state statute. The port is legally separate and distinct from the City of Seattle (Aaa stable), but is coterminous with King County (Aaa stable), governed by a five-member board of commissioners elected at large. The port manages SeaTac Airport, marine cargo facilities, marinas, and industrial and commercial properties. The commissioners also act on behalf of the port in its capacity as a managing member of the Northwest Seaport Alliance, the port's marine cargo business operated as a joint venture with the Port of Tacoma (Aa2 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

