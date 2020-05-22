Moody's assigns Aaa to Portland, OR's GO 2020 bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the City of Portland, Oregon's $12.6 million General Obligation Bonds, 2020 Series A (Parks Projects - Tax Exempt) and $164.8 million General Obligation Bonds, 2020 Series B (Affordable Housing Projects - Federally Taxable). We maintain Aaa ratings on the city's parity general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, with $317.4 million outstanding post-issuance. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects a massive tax base and strong economic fundamentals for the largest city in Oregon (Aa1 stable) that benefits from above-average wealth despite income that lags similarly rated peers. Finances will be stable, driven by a strong management team with demonstrated fiscal controls. Also, the city's revenue is primarily sourced from property taxes, which are notably predictable in Oregon, and franchise fees, which are economically sensitive but have traditionally weathered recessions with only moderate declines. Debt and OPEB liabilities and costs are manageable, especially for a city with strong demographic trends that have required infrastructure investment. Pension liabilities and costs are elevated and growing, however the city benefits from a dedicated property tax for pensions.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Portland. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Portland changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city will maintain largely stable fund balances through economic uncertainty by reducing expenses when needed while still maintaining sufficient service delivery. We expect economic conditions will continue to gradually improve.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in reserves and liquidity, particularly in unrestricted fund balances

- Substantial increase to leverage from debt, pensions and/or OPEBs

- Significant decline in property values, particularly if it slows or eliminates gains in assessed value

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's GOULT bonds are secured by the its full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of Series A will be used for various parks projects; proceeds of Series B will be used to provide affordable housing.

PROFILE

Portland is the largest city by population in Oregon, with an estimated population of 657,100 as of July 1, 2019 estimates. The city is the center of commerce, industry, transportation, finance and services for a metro population of about 2.5 million and provides a wide range of municipal services across 145 square miles in northwestern Oregon, across the Columbia River from Washington state. Located primarily in Multnomah County (Aaa stable), small portions of the city are also located in Clackamas County (Aaa stable) and Washington County (Aaa).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

