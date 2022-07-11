Moody's assigns Aaa to Portland, OR's Limited Tax Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series D; outlook stable

New York, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City of Portland, Oregon's estimated $31.8 million Limited Tax Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series D (Build Portland and Fuel Stations Projects). Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the approximately $514 million in outstanding parity GOLT bonds and close to $268.4 million in outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aaa ratings reflect the massive tax base and strong economic fundamentals of Oregon's (Aa1 stable) largest city, which benefits from above-average wealth despite income that lags similarly rated peers. Despite declines in lodging taxes and fees resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, finances will remain stable, supported by continued growth in key revenue sources including property taxes, which are notably predictable in Oregon, and franchise fees and business income taxes, which have continued to increase despite the coronavirus pandemic, outperforming both pre pandemic levels and budgeted projections. Debt and OPEB liabilities and costs remain manageable, especially for a city with continued population growth, despite required infrastructure investment. Pension liabilities and costs are elevated and growing, however the city benefits from a dedicated property tax for its police and fire pensions, which account for a substantial portion of pension costs.
The Aaa rating on the city's full faith and credit (FF&C) obligations reflects the general credit characteristics of the city as well as the legal security of the bonds, which carry a full faith and credit pledge. The absence of a rating distinction between the GOULT and the FF&C ratings reflects our view of the strength of the full faith and credit pledge in Oregon, which we typically rate at the same level as the GOULT or issuer rating.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the city will maintain healthy fund balances and liquidity as the city emerges from the pandemic by restraining expenditure growth as needed while still maintaining sufficient service delivery. Economic conditions will likely continue to gradually improve.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Material decline in reserves and liquidity, particularly in unrestricted fund balances
- Substantial increase to leverage from debt, pensions and/or OPEBs
- Reduced economic activity stemming from continuation of the pandemic
LEGAL SECURITY
The GOLT pledge is the city's full faith and credit promise to use all legally available resources to pay debt service on the 2022 Series D bonds. This pledge is not subject to appropriation.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used to finance and refinance infrastructure improvements to city parks, transportation, civic and other capital assets and finance new and replacement fueling stations within the city.
PROFILE
Portland is the largest city by population in Oregon (Aa1 stable), with an estimated population of 658,773 as of July 1, 2021 estimates. The city is the center of commerce, industry, transportation, finance and services for a metro population of about 2.5 million and provides a wide range of municipal services across 145 square miles in northwestern Oregon, across the Columbia River from Washington state. Located primarily in Multnomah County (Aaa stable), small portions of the city are also located in Clackamas County (Aaa stable) and Washington County (Aaa).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmcdocuments/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
