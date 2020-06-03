Moody's assigns Aaa to Princeton University, NJ's 2020 Series A; outlook stable

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa to Princeton University's (NJ) planned issuance of up to $500 million in Taxable Bonds, 2020 Series A, with an anticipated final maturity in 2050. We maintain Aaa and P-1 ratings on approximately $2.8 billion of outstanding rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and maintenance of the Aaa ratings incorporates Princeton's substantial wealth, which enables a high level of financial assistance for students, and premier international reputation as a private liberal arts university. Princeton's exceptional strategic positioning is further supported by a strong culture of philanthropy, with three-year average gifts per student of more than $42,000, and superior student demand. Rigorous strategic and financial planning support credit quality as well as ongoing prospects for consistently positive operating results and ample liquidity. These factors provide flexibility for the university to manage through a period of uncertainty driven by the coronavirus pandemic. The primary risk facing the university is a significant, sustained downturn in financial markets given the university's comparatively high reliance on investment income and gifts.

The highest short-term rating of P-1 is based on Princeton's fundamental credit strength as well as its strong internal liquidity and treasury management.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Princeton's considerable reserves, historically excellent operating cash flow, and strong governance and management credibility add resiliency to its credit profile as it confronts operating challenges related to the pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations of continued positive operations supported by a very strong market position, steady and significant gift revenue and substantial wealth. The outlook assumes that thorough strategic and financial planning and monitoring will continue, with adjustments made as necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Multi-year erosion of cash and investments given the university's high reliance on endowment support for operations

-For the short-term rating, inability to maintain adequate daily liquidity coverage of demand debt

LEGAL SECURITY

Rated debt is an unsecured general obligation of the university. The university also guarantees the full, prompt and unconditional payment when due of the principal and interest payment obligations of Eden Institute Foundation related to approximately $10 million New Jersey Economic Development Authority, School Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2010.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including financing and refinancing capital expenditures, and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Princeton University, located in Princeton, New Jersey, is a highly selective residential liberal arts university with an emphasis on research. For fiscal 2019, the university had $27 billion in cash and investments and operating revenue of $1.9 billion, and the university enrolled approximately 8,350 students, two-thirds of whom were undergraduates in fall 2019. Princeton also operates the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory on behalf of the federal government.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Edcation published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Susan Shaffer

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dennis Gephardt

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

