Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Aaa to Purdue University's (IN) Student Facilities System Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

08 Mar 2023

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to Purdue University's (IN) proposed approximately $100 million of Student Facilities System Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A with a proposed maturity in 2047. We maintain a Aaa issuer rating as well as Aaa and Aaa/VMIG 1 ratings on outstanding Student Facilities System Revenue Bonds (SFSRB), Student Fee Bonds (SFB), and Certificates of Participation. As of fiscal year end 2022 the university had just over $1 billion of debt outstanding including the debt of its affiliated foundation. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the Aaa issuer rating reflects Purdue University's excellent strategic position as a large public university in the State of Indiana with a broad scope of operations, including a robust research enterprise and national demand for its science, technology, and engineering oriented programs. Diversified revenue growth and prudent expense management contributes to consistently strong operating performance. The university's growing financial reserves and liquidity further anchor its credit profile. In addition to operating and capital funding from the Aaa-rated State of Indiana, the university receives fee-replacement funding from the state for approximately one-third of debt service, enhancing debt affordability.

Additionally incorporated into the Aaa is Purdue's ongoing significant initiative to address affordability, recently announcing a tuition freeze through fiscal 2025, the twelfth consecutive year. In a high inflation environment, good expense controls will remain an important factor in sustaining the university's solid EBIDA margins through this period, especially during an upcoming period that calls for meaningful investment in key priorities. Enrollment continues to grow at the West Lafayette campus while regional campuses appear to have stabilized, supporting revenue growth but could lead to capacity constraints over time. Purdue University Global, a public university controlled by Purdue offering largely online education, continues to grow its enrollment incrementally while operations are improving.

The assignment of the Aaa to the Student Facilities System Revenue Bonds and maintenance of the Aaa on outstanding SFSRBs and Student Fee Bonds reflect the substantial pledges behind each bond program including the adequacy of available financial reserves, as well as the broader credit attributes incorporated into the Aaa issuer rating. Given the university's strong credit quality, along with the broad pledge and limited termination events, we have not made a rating distinction between the university's issuer rating and the Certificates of Participation.

The VMIG 1 rating on variable rate demand obligations incorporates the university's long term rating, experienced treasury management and favorable internal liquidity relative to its variable rate demand bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued strong student demand and research activity, very good liquidity, well-paced and manageable additional debt plans with stable operating cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain double-digit EBIDA margins

- Significant reduction of unrestricted liquidity, including Moody's discounted daily liquidity that supports the short-term rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The Student Facilities System Revenue bonds are secured by pledged revenues including a first lien on auxiliary system net income and other available university funds, excluding mandatory student fees and state appropriated funds. There is no debt service reserve fund. System net income in fiscal 2022 was $41 million and provided about 1.6x coverage, reflecting more typical coverage following two years of student housing occupancy reduction related to pandemic restrictions.

The proposed SFSRBs, Series 2023A bonds will be issued under an indenture that was previously slightly modified for the Series 2022A bonds. The indenture provides future flexibility regarding the legal security and will include a springing provision enabling the university to release pledged revenues. This additional flexibility will not occur until all of the university's outstanding, previously-issued parity bonds are either retired, redeemed, or defeased, or with the consent of 100% of outstanding bondholders. The amendment effectively moves towards a pledge of all legally available funds.

The Student Fee bonds are payable from and secured by a pledge and first lien on student fees (nearly all academic fees, including tuition) and certain other pledged revenues. There is no debt service reserve fund. The bonds carry a student fee covenant of no less than 1.0x annual debt service for Student Fee bonds. For fiscal 2022, Purdue reported over $985 million of pledged revenue. The university also receives significant debt service support for student fee bonds through annual fee-replacement appropriations.

The Certificates of Participation (COPs) are secured by Purdue's available funds pledge through a lease financing structure established with the Ross-Ade Foundation, a university-affiliated foundation. The security pledge for the lease payments includes all university legally available funds, excluding state appropriations and mandatory student fees, but including other unrestricted revenues and fund balances. The COPs can be accelerated upon the occurrence of limited specified Events of Default that continue for more than 60 days following written notice.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2023A bonds will be used to refinance a portion or all of the $120 million of floating rate, bank direct purchase SFSRBs, Series 2022B-1 and Series 2022B-2 that were originally issued to finance the purchase of the Aspire Housing Complex.

PROFILE

Purdue University is Indiana's land grant university and one of its two flagship universities, as well as a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance. Purdue has three campuses, including its main West Lafayette campus and Purdue Fort Wayne and Purdue Northwest regional campuses. A fourth campus, Purdue University in Indianapolis will be a fully integrated extension of the West Lafayette campus, with expected completion in time for the fall 2024 semester. The university reported fall 2022 FTE enrollment of over 59,030. Purdue University Global exists to extend its land grant mission and access to higher education beyond its traditional student base. Purdue Global operates primarily online with administrative headquarters in West Lafayette, IN.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Osborn
Lead Analyst
Higher Education
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Rachael McDonald
Additional Contact
Housing
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

