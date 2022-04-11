Moody's assigns Aaa to Purdue University's (IN) Student Fee and Student Facilities System Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to Purdue University's (IN) proposed approximately $30 million of Student Fee Bonds, Series FF and approximately $41 million of Student Facilities System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A. Both series have a final maturity in 2032. We maintain a Aaa issuer rating as well as Aaa and Aaa/VMIG 1 ratings on outstanding Student Fee Bonds (SFB), Student Facilities System Revenue Bonds (SFSRB) and Certificates of Participation. As of fiscal year end 2021 the university had $1.06 billion of debt outstanding including the debt of its affiliated foundation. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the Aaa issuer rating reflects Purdue University's excellent strategic position as a large public university for the State of Indiana with a broad scope of operations, including a robust research enterprise and national demand for its science, technology, and engineering oriented programs. The university benefits from very strong and growing financial reserves and liquidity. In addition to operating and capital funding from the Aaa-rated State of Indiana , the university receives fee-replacement funding from the state for approximately one-third of debt service, enhancing debt affordability.

Additionally incorporated into the Aaa is Purdue's ongoing significant initiative to address affordability, recently announcing a tuition freeze through fiscal 2024, the 11th consecutive year. In an uncertain and high inflation environment, good expense controls will remain an important factor in sustaining the university's solid EBIDA margins through this period, especially during an upcoming period that calls for meaningful investment in key priorities related to research and student opportunity. Enrollment continues to grow at the West Lafayette campus, supporting revenue growth but could lead to capacity constraints over time. Purdue University Global, a public university controlled by Purdue offering largely online education, continues to grow its enrollment incrementally while operations are improving.

The assignment of the Aaa to the Student Fee Bonds and SFSRBs reflect the substantial pledges behind each bond program including the adequacy of available financial reserves, as well as the broader credit attributes incorporated into the Aaa issuer rating. Given the university's strong credit quality, along with the broad pledge and limited termination events, we have not made a rating distinction between the university's issuer rating and the Certificates of Participation.

The VMIG 1 rating on variable rate demand obligations incorporates the university's long term rating, experienced treasury management and favorable internal liquidity relative to its variable rate demand bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects strong student demand and research activity, very good liquidity, modest additional debt plans and generally stable operating cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain double-digit EBIDA margins

- Significant reduction of unrestricted liquidity, including Moody's discounted daily liquidity that supports the short-term rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The Student Fee bonds are payable from and secured by a pledge and first lien on student fees (nearly all academic fees, including tuition) and certain other pledged revenues. There is no debt service reserve fund. The bonds carry a student fee covenant of no less than 1.0x annual debt service for Student Fee bonds. For fiscal 2021, Purdue reported $885 million of pledged revenue. The university also receives significant debt service support for student fee bonds through annual fee-replacement appropriations.

The Student Facilities System Revenue bonds are secured by pledged revenues including a first lien on auxiliary system net income and other available university funds, excluding mandatory student fees and state appropriated funds. There is no debt service reserve fund. System net income in fiscal 2021 was $27 million and provided about 1.0x coverage, beneath prior years as student housing occupancy was reduced related to pandemic restrictions.

The proposed SFRBs, Series 2022A bonds will be issued under a slightly modified indenture. The indenture provides future flexibility regarding the legal security and will include a springing provision enabling the university to release pledged revenues. This additional flexibility will not occur until all of the university's outstanding parity bonds are either retired, redeemed, or defeased, or with the consent of 100% of outstanding bondholders. The amendment effectively moves towards a pledge of all legally available funds.

The Certificates of Participation (COPs) are secured by Purdue's available funds pledge through a lease financing structure established with the Ross-Ade Foundation, a university-affiliated foundation. The security pledge for the lease payments includes all university legally available funds, excluding state appropriations and mandatory student fees, but including other unrestricted revenues and fund balances. The COPs can be accelerated upon the occurrence of limited specified Events of Default that continue for more than 60 days following written notice.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the SFBs will be used to refinance the SFB Series AA bonds while the SFSRBs will be used to refinance the SFSRB Series 2005A, 2007C and 2012A bonds.

PROFILE

Purdue University is Indiana's land grant university and one of its two flagship universities, as well as a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance. Purdue has three campuses, including its main West Lafayette campus and Purdue Fort Wayne and Purdue Northwest regional campuses. The university reported fall 2021 FTE enrollment of over 58,400. Purdue University Global exists to extend its land grant mission and access to higher education beyond its traditional student base. Purdue Global operates primarily online with administrative headquarters in West Lafayette, IN.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

