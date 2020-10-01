Moody's assigns Aaa to Rochester, MN's GO refunding bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aaa rating to the City of Rochester, MN's $16.6 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020C. Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and a Aa1 rating on outstanding lease revenue bonds. With the current offering, the city will have $125.7 million in rated GOULT debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects the city's strong economy and tax base that is anchored by the Mayo Clinic (Aa2 stable), which serves as the city's largest employer and tax payer, and whose presence helps to sustain the Rochester's above average socioeconomic profile. Further factored are the city's sustained trend of positive operations that have resulted in robust fund balance and liquidity, as well as its moderate leverage of outstanding debt and retirement plan liabilities. Coronavirus related economic impacts have resulted in declines to certain city revenue streams, particularly sales and hotel lodging taxes, though these pressures have been offset through proactive spending reductions. Furthermore, the metro area remains better positioned to handle a spike in new infections than most, thanks to the Mayo Clinic and a slightly below-average share of residents age 65 or older.

The Aa1 lease revenue rating is notched once off of the city's GOULT rating to reflect the more essential nature of the financed project (a new police headquarters) and appropriation risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation the city's consistent financial operations and healthy available reserves will continue because of the city's conservative budgetary management and use of federal CARES Act funding. The strong institutional presence of the Mayo Clinic will provide long term stability to the city's economy and tax base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained narrowing of operating fund balance or liquidity

- Increased debt or pension burdens

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020C GOULT bonds, and its outstanding GOULT bonds, are secured by the city's full faith and credit and pledge to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes. The security benefits from a statutory lien, but there is no lockbox structure.

Outstanding lease revenue bonds are secured by the city's pledge to make lease payments pursuant to a lease purchase agreement, subject to annual appropriation by the Rochester Common Council.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020C GOULT bonds will refund certain outstanding maturities of the city's Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2010A (Build America Bonds - Direct Pay) for debt service savings. The 2010A bonds financed equipment purchases and various improvements in accordance with the city's capital improvement plan (CIP).

PROFILE

Located in Olmsted County (Aaa stable), the City of Rochester encompasses an area of approximately 55 square miles, roughly 80 miles southeast of the Twin Cities. The city provides comprehensive municipal services, including public works, public safety, parks and recreation, and certain utility services. The city is the third largest in the State of Minnesota (Aa1 stable) and is home to an estimated 113,913 residents as well as the headquarters of the Mayo Clinic.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

