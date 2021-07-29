Moody's assigns Aaa to San Antonio, TX's GOLT Bonds; outlook negative

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City of San Antonio, TX's $128.6 million General Improvement Bonds, Series 2021, $42 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2021, $22.9 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Taxable Series 2021A, and $36.7 million Tax Notes, Series 2021. Moody's maintains the Aaa issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings, Aa1 and Aa2 lease appropriation ratings, and the Aa1 rating on the contract tax bonds. The outlook is negative. The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects a large and strong economy anchored by multiple sectors with material institutional presence coupled with a solid history of operating performance and the maintenance of healthy operating reserves. While the coronavirus pandemic resulted in some economic and financial challenges, the city has been able to navigate the challenges, allowing the financial profile of the general government to remain intact. The rating additionally considers low resident income levels and high leverage compared to peers. Pensions are moderate but should remain affordable supported by the strength of the economy and tax base.

The lack of distinction between the city's issuer rating and the GOLT rating reflects the ample taxing headroom under the limited tax cap that provides more than six times debt service, offsetting the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and the inability of the city to increase the tax above the cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our view of governance stemming from a signaled willingness to tap a debt service reserve fund to make the July 15 payment on the convention center hotel bond debt service. While the reserve was not tapped, the coronavirus pandemic continues to cast uncertainty on the trajectory of pledged revenues, making management of the hotel bonds key over the coming months.

Since May, pledged revenue collections have performed better than anticipated and city officials continued to explore options, including a restructuring, to manage future debt service obligations. Management has also indicated that a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will be used to support economic activity through the HOT Fund which is anticipated to drive pledged revenue improvement; ARPA funds are not directly pledged to debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened economic profile

- Increased leverage relative to peers

- Negative trends in operating performance that reduce reserves

- Increased leverage via either debt issuance or growth in unfunded pension liability resulting in budgetary pressure

- Non-appropriation of lease revenue bonds debt service (lease appropriation)

- Downgrade of the issuer rating (lease appropriation)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property, within the limits prescribed by law.

The lease bonds are payable from all available city funds subject to annual appropriation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2021 bonds will provide funds for improvements to streets, bridges, and sidewalks; drainage and flood control; parks, recreation, and open spaces; library and cultural facilities; and public safety facilities.

The Series 2021 tax-exempt certificates will provide funds for capital improvements to city streets, public safety facilities and equipment, city parks and recreation facilities (including multiple municipally-owned golf courses), and the upgrade of technology and communication systems and other capital projects.

The Series 2021A taxable certificates will provide for improvements to the City Alamodome.

The 2021 notes will provide for street improvements, technology upgrades, and other capital projects.

PROFILE

The City of San Antonio is the county seat of Bexar County (Aaa stable) and is the seventh largest city in the nation and second most populous metropolitan area in Texas (Aaa stable). The local economy is anchored by three primary sectors: military, financial services and tourism. The current population is estimated at 1.5 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

