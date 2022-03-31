Moody's assigns Aaa to San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District's (CA) 2022 GO Bonds Series D-1 and D-2 (Green Bonds) and GO Bonds Refunding Series H (Federally Taxable) (Green Bonds); outlook is stable

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District, CA's $636.405 million General Obligation Bonds (Election of 2016) 2022 Series D-1 (Green Bonds), $63.595 million General Obligation Bonds (Election of 2016) 2022 Series D-2 (Federally Taxable) (Green Bonds) and $54.87 million General Obligation Bonds (Election of 2004) 2022 Refunding Series H (Federally Taxable) (Green Bonds). Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the District's outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds. Post-issuance the District will have $2.5 billion in GO debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the District's exceptionally large and diverse tax base that encompasses a major component of the Bay Area economy and favorable wealth profile of service area residents support its strong credit profile. The rating further incorporates the District's healthy financial metrics, strong liquidity and additional federal aid that position the District well to manage through current declines in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic and the longer- term shift to remote work that it has spurred. The District's large capital needs as well as its moderate pension and OPEB burdens are also factored into its credit profile. The above average legal strength of the general obligation bonds, including a statutory lien and "lock box," is credit positive.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the District's resources, including substantial federal aid, will be sufficient to weather ongoing, coronavirus-induced reductions in ridership in the near-term. Over the next several years, however, significant changes in ridership expectations and the federal funding environment are possible, either of which could affect the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to adjust operating expenses if farebox revenue does not recover as federal aid tapers off through fiscal 2026

- Significant deterioration in the District's financial position- Greater than expected rise in leverage position, including debt, pensions and OPEB

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by a voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge encompassing the three District counties. The City and County of San Francisco (Aaa negative) and Contra Costa County (Aa1 stable) have adopted the Teeter Plan, which ensures that BART will receive 100% of the debt service proceeds required to make debt service on the general obligation bonds. While Alameda County (Aaa stable) has adopted the Teeter Plan, its Teeter Plan does not apply to general obligation bond collections. Property tax revenues levied for general obligation bond debt service are delivered directly to the GO bond's trustee in the case of all three BART Counties.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2022 Series D-1 and 2022 Series D-2 bonds represent the fourth issuance of Measure RR GO Bonds. Proceeds of the bonds will go towards track replacement, tunnel repair, train control and electrical system upgrades to allow for more frequent and reliable service.

The 2022 Refunding Series H bonds will refund certain callable maturities of the District's outstanding Election of 2004 GO bonds.

PROFILE

The District was created in 1957 to provide rapid transit service to the San Francisco Bay Area and is governed by an elected nine-member board of directors. The District is composed of Alameda (Aaa Stable) and Contra Costa (Aa1 Stable) Counties, as well as the City and County of San Francisco (Aaa Negative). System ridership totaled over 16 million passengers in 2021, down from 118 million in 2019. The system has 131 miles of dual mainline track, 50 stations and more than 48,100 parking spaces.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Madeline Atkins

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Jacobs

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

