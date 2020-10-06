Moody's assigns Aaa to San Francisco, CA's 2020C, 2020D-1, 2020D-2 and 2020F GO bonds; Aa1 to 2020-R1 and Aa2 to 2020 COPs

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City & County of San Francisco, CA's $255.6 million Taxable General Obligation Bonds (Social Bonds - Affordable Housing, 2019), Series 2020C; $111.9 million General Obligation Bonds (Public Health and Safety, 2016) Series 2020D-1; $15.0 million General Obligation Bonds (Public Health and Safety, 2016) Series 2020D-2 (Taxable); $102.6 million Taxable General Obligation Bonds (Affordable Housing, 2016 - Preservation and Seismic Safety), Series 2020F.

Moody's has also assigned a Aa1 to the City's $71.2 million Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020-R1 (Multiple Capital Improvement Projects) and a Aa2 to its $47.7 million 2020 Certificates of Participation (Animal Care & Control Project).

Moody's maintains a Aaa rating on the City's $2.15 billion in outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds and Aa1 and Aa2 ratings on the City's $1.49 billion in lease-backed obligations, which include lease revenue bonds and certificates of participation (COPs). The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the City's large and diverse tax base and unusually strong socioeconomic profile, which has improved in tandem with the economy and tax base over the last decade. The rating further reflects the City's robust financial profile, which prior to the coronavirus outbreak had reached its strongest level in the past decade. The City's long-term projections indicate that expenditures will outpace revenues, though this fits an historic pattern and actual results have been favorable, owing to conservative budgeting and sound financial management. The current downturn will present significant challenges to management's ability to maintain operating surpluses.

City charter provisions governing pension and health care benefits and funding in particular are critical tools for San Francisco to maintain its current financial position. The City's net direct debt level is typical of a California city and the City maintains a moderate combined pension, OPEB, and lease burden.

The Aa1 rating for the 2020-R1 reflects a one-notch distinction from the City's GO rating, our typical notching for an abatement lease of an asset we consider more essential. In the case of the 2020-R1 COPs, the leased asset is a portion of the Laguna Honda Hospital and the San Bruno Complex jail. The 2020-R1 COPs will not have a debt service reserve fund (DSRF), which we consider a weakness compared to the City's other Aa1-rated, lease-backed obligations that have a DSRF, but not sufficient to warrant a rating distinction.

The Aa2 rating for the 2020 COPs reflects a two-notch distinction from the City's GO rating, our standard notching for an abatement lease of an asset that we consider less essential. For the 2020 COPs, the leased asset is the City's new animal care & control facility, opening in spring 2021. The 2020 COPs will have a cash-funded DSRF.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is not a result of this rating action, but rather was revised on June 18 and applies to all of the City's long-term ratings. It reflects the forecasted material, multi-year declines for the City's largest tax revenue streams due to effects of the coronavirus outbreak and the potential for deterioration of the City's tax base. Hotel, business, and real property transfer taxes, which combined represented an unusually high 28.4% of fiscal 2019 general fund revenues, will be most affected in the short term and have varying expected rates of recovery. While the City is currently projecting recovery of business taxes to prior levels in the near term and no material loss of ad valorem property tax revenue, the city's largest revenue source, we view any prolonged reduction in business activity due to changes in commuting patterns or potential business relocation, as well as declining rents and likely increases in valuation appeals, as material downside risks to those revenues.

The City identified large funding gaps in its most recent five-year forecast, requiring significant actions to balance the recently adopted biennial budget, in addition to significant possible additional spending on its coronavirus response. While the City is better positioned than most to meet the challenges of declining revenue and increased expenditures resulting from this public health emergency, revenue declines have been increasingly more severe than initial estimates, reflecting materially longer term risks to the City's economy. As a county, San Francisco has higher than average exposure to expenditure cutting pressures, as it will be likely subject to state reductions in health and welfare funding.

The negative outlook could be revised to stable if the City is able to mitigate its revenue declines to maintain its financial position, or if revenue declines are less severe than anticipated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of the city's financial position to a materially weaker level

- Prolonged weakening of the city's economy

- Material increase in debt, pension or OPEB liabilities

- Downgrade of the City's GO rating would result in a corresponding downgrade of lease-backed obligations

- Substitution of a less essential leased asset for a Aa1-rated obligation would result in a corresponding downgrade to widen notching

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by a voter-approved, unlimited ad valorem property tax pledge of all taxable property within the city boundaries. For the 2020F GO bonds, the authorizing Proposition A in 1992 additionally provided that all loan repayments received by the City for the bond-funded programs authorized by the proposition will be used to offset GO bond costs, including debt service, which reduces the burden on taxpayers.

The 2020-R1 COPs are secured by rental payments for use and occupancy of the City's Laguna Honda Hospital, except for the portion thereof generally known as Laguna Honda Juvenile Detention Center, and the San Bruno Complex jail, subject to a standard California abatement lease. There will be no DSRF for the refunding COPs.

The 2020 COPs are secured by rental payments by the City for use and occupancy of the new San Francisco Animal Care and Control Facility to be located at 1419 Bryant Street, subject to a standard California abatement lease. Debt service will be paid with capitalized interest through April 2021 and construction is anticipated to be substantially complete in December 2020. There will be a cash-funded DSRF for the 2020 COPs.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020C GO bonds will be used to finance the creation and preservation of affordable housing; repair of public housing developments; down payment assistance for middle-income homebuyers and construction of affordable housing for San Francisco Unified School District (Aa2 negative) and San Francisco Community College District (Aa3 stable) employees, as authorized by voters approving Proposition A in 2019.

Proceeds of the 2020D GO bonds will be used to finance improvements, including seismic upgrades, to facilities providing public health, public safety, fire protection, emergency response, health care and homeless services, as authorized by voters approving Proposition A in 2016.

Proceeds of the 2020F GO bonds will be used to finance the City's Earthquake Loan Bond Program for seismic strengthening of unreinforced masonry buildings used for affordable housing and market-rate residential, commercial and institutional uses, as authorized by voters approving Proposition A in 1992 and Proposition C in 2016, which amended the 1992 bond measure.

Proceeds of the 2020-R1 COPs, in combination with cash-funded DSRF associated with the COPs being refunded, will be used to refund the City's Refunding COPs, Series 2010A for interest savings, with no change in final maturity from the refunded COPs.

Proceeds of the 2020 COPs will be used to finance or refinance the costs of the acquisition, construction and installation of improvements to the new San Francisco Animal Care and Control Facility, as well as capitalized interest to pay debt through April 2021 and a cash-funded DSRF.

PROFILE

The City and County of San Francisco is the economic, employment and cultural center of the San Francisco Bay Area and northern California. The city encompasses over 93 square miles, of which 49 square miles are land, with the balance consisting of tidelands and a portion of the San Francisco Bay. Silicon Valley is about a 40-minute drive to the south, and the Napa/Sonoma wine country is about an hour drive to the north. The city's population is an estimated 890,000.

San Francisco's combined city-county organization is unique in California. The City is governed by a board of supervisors, elected from eleven districts, and a mayor who serves as chief executive officer, elected citywide. The City has over 32,000 employees and operates the San Francisco Airport Commission (A1 stable), San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (Aa2 stable), San Francisco Port Commission (Aa3 negative), and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Water Enterprise (Aa2 stable) and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Enterprise (Aa2 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the certificate of participation ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lori Trevino

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG West

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Front Street

Suite 1900

San Francisco 94111

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gregory Lipitz

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

