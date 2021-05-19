Moody's assigns Aaa to San Francisco, CA's 2021 GO Bonds Series C, D, and E

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the City & County of San Francisco, CA's $122.8 million General Obligation Bonds (Transportation and Road Improvement Bonds, 2014) Series 2021 C, $303.3 million General Obligation Bonds (Health and Recovery, 2020) Series 2021 D, and $87.4 million General Obligation Bonds (Earthquake Safety and Emergency Response, 2020) Series 2021 E. Moody maintains the Aaa rating on approximately $2.8 billion of additional Moody's-rated GO bonds. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the city's large and diverse tax base and unusually strong socioeconomic profile, which improved in tandem with the economy and tax base over the last decade. The rating also reflects the city's very strong financial profile reached after multiple years of large surpluses prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Despite increased spending in response to the prolonged public health emergency, the city achieved operating balance in its general fund in fiscal 2020 by cutting expenditures to offset revenue declines in addition to receiving various one-time pandemic-related monies. Updated interim reports for fiscal 2021 show modestly improved revenue projections for the year, but the city is still anticipating a draw on reserves in fiscal 2021 and forecasting deficits in future years, although pandemic-related monies will help alleviate budget stress in the short term. The rating incorporates the city's charter provisions governing budgetary reserves, retirement benefit and funding, which are critical financial management tools. It further incorporates the city's moderate fixed cost burden. The rating accounts for the city's net direct debt that is typical of a California city, though positively an above-average portion is GO bonds, which have a legally separate tax levy for the exclusive purpose of GO debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the forecasted declines and slow recovery for the city's key revenue streams due to effects of the coronavirus outbreak and the potential for contraction of the city's tax base. The city's tax base growth in recent years resulted from significant new commercial and multi-family residential development, which heightens the risk posed by declining property values since those recently developed properties would be most likely to receive downward reassessments in a prolonged downturn. Various revenue streams will recover at different rates and to different levels, given that significant uncertainty remains regarding the rate of recovery in business activity due to increased telecommuting, reduced tourism and conventions, potential business relocations, declining rents and an increase in valuation appeals. The specific challenge posed by the pandemic to convention center operations and hotel assessment revenue are reflected in the negative outlook we have for the city's long-term ratings generally. The negative outlook could be revised to stable if the city is able to mitigate its revenue declines to maintain its financial position, or if revenue declines are less severe than anticipated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Deterioration of the city's financial position to a materially weaker level

Prolonged weakening of the city's economy

Material increase in debt, pension or OPEB liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by a voter-approved, unlimited ad valorem property tax pledge on all taxable property within the city boundaries. The city's GO bonds benefit from a lien secured by state statute on revenues pledged to the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2021 C Bonds will be used for transportation and transit related improvements for the city's Muni service and for various street and sidewalk rehabilitation projects.

The Series 2021 D Bonds will fund the acquisition or improvement of shelters and housing facilities for persons experiencing mental health or substance abuse challenges and for the city's homeless population. The bonds will also be used for improvement of the accessibility, safety and condition of parks, open spaces and recreation facilities, as well as streets and other public right-of-way and related assets.

The Series 2021 E Bonds will provide funds to improve the city's fire, earthquake, and emergency and disaster response capabilities.

PROFILE

The City and County of San Francisco is the economic, employment and cultural center of the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California. The city encompasses over 93 square miles, of which 49 square miles are land, with the balance consisting of tidelands and a portion of the San Francisco Bay. Silicon Valley is about a 40-minute drive to the south, and the Napa/Sonoma wine country is about an hour drive to the north. The city has approximately 890,000 residents.

San Francisco's combined city-county organization is unique in California. The City is governed by a board of supervisors, elected from eleven districts, and a mayor who serves as chief executive officer, elected citywide. The City has over 32,000 employees and operates the San Francisco Airport Commission (A1 stable), San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Water Enterprise (Aa2 stable), Hetch Hetchy Water and Power, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (Aa2 negative), San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Enterprise (Aa2 stable), San Francisco Port Commission (Aa3 negative), Laguna Honda Hospital and CleanPowerSF (A2 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

