Moody's assigns Aaa to Santa Monica-Malibu USD, CA's 2020 GO Ref Bonds; outlook revised to negative

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, California's $68 million 2020 Refunding General Obligation Bonds (Federally Taxable). Concurrently, Moody's affirms its outstanding Aaa rating on approximately $586 million of the district's outstanding general obligation bonds as well as the Aaa general obligation ratings on approximately $110 million of the district's School Facilities Improvement District No. 1 (Santa Monica Schools) and approximately $35 million of School Facilities Improvement District No. 2 (Malibu Schools) bonds. Moody's also affirms its Aa2 rating on Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District's approximately $5.5 million of outstanding certificates of participation. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable for all series of debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the district's enormous and growing tax base along coastal Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable) and the affluent wealth and income profile of local residents. The rating also reflects the diverse revenue structure of the district and its community funded status (formerly known as basic aid). The combination of these two factors are distinct credit strengths relative to most other California school districts. The rating also incorporates the district's narrowing reserve position that has been reduced considerably in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 and is budgeted to decline again in fiscal 2021. The district's average debt burden and manageable pension and OPEB liabilities are also key components of the rating assignment.

The Aaa ratings for SFID 1 & SFID 2 reflect each district's very large and growing tax base and affluent socioeconomic profiles of each SFID and their moderate respective debt burdens.

The Aa2 COP rating is two notches lower than the district's Aaa GO rating. The notching reflects a standard legal structure for a California abatement lease financing and leased assets that we view as "more essential." The notching also reflects the strong legal features of California general obligation bonds that are not shared by lease revenue debt.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, although the district receives a portion of a sales tax generated in City of Santa Monica (Aaa stable), which has declined in the first quarter 2020 as a result of reduced economic activity. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to negative on all series of debt reflects our expectation that projected deficit spending and use of reserves through fiscal 2021 will bring the district's financial position to a level no longer consistent with the Aaa rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Financial outperformance relative to budget in fiscal 2021, supporting balanced operations

- Stabilized or improved reserve position

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deficit spending and use of reserves consistent with 2021 budget

- Significant contraction in the tax base or wealth levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020 bonds are a general obligation of the district and secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held and transferred directly to the paying agent by Los Angeles County on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will be used to refund portions of the district's 2013 GO Refunding Bonds, 2012A GO Bonds and 2012B GO bonds.

PROFILE

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) serves residents of the Cities of Santa Monica and Malibu, as well as a portion of unincorporated Los Angeles County (Aa1 stable). Located on the scenic Pacific Coast, the district encompasses about 29 square miles, with an estimated population of 111,822. The district currently operates 10 elementary schools, two middle schools, one K-8 school, one 6-12 school, one high school, one continuation high school, a regional occupation program, an adult education program, as well as child care and development centers, with estimated enrollment in fiscal 2020 of 10,098.

School Facilities Improvement District (SFID) 1 covers the Santa Monica portion of the unified district, accounting for approximately 2/3 of the overall district's AV. SFID 2 covers the Malibu portion of the district, accounting for the remaining approximately 1/3 of the total AV. Together the two SFIDs cover the entire district.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

