Moody's assigns Aaa to Seattle, WA's 2021 LTGO bonds

New York, April 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the City of Seattle, Washington's $147.5 million Limited Tax General Obligation Improvement and Refunding Bonds, 2021A and $21.5 million Limited Tax General Obligation Improvement Bonds, 2021B (Taxable). Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the city's $250.8 million in outstanding unlimited tax general obligation bonds as well as Aaa ratings on the city's $757.1 million in outstanding limited tax general obligation bonds not being refunded by the current issue. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa ratings reflect the city's large tax base that forms the economic center of the State of Washington (Aaa stable). The region includes some of the world's most well-known international corporations, including Amazon, Microsoft and Boeing. Although the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a significant impact on general economic conditions, particularly for the aerospace and leisure and hospitality sectors, strong underlying fundamentals will help to mitigate some of these challenges. High property values are driven by income measures that are amongst the strongest in the country for a large city; residential property values have continued to rise through the pandemic because employment has generally remained strong for those at the upper end of the income scale, though some commercial valuations have likely softened with the rise of remote working.

The city will continue to experience COVID-driven revenue softness into the near future, though the addition of a payroll tax in 2021 and the influx of substantial federal aid will buttress the city's financial profile, which has historically been characterized by healthy reserve levels and liquidity. The ratings also incorporate a very strong management team with prudent institutionalized financial practices. The city's debt profile is manageable, consisting entirely of fixed-rate obligations, and pension and OPEB liabilities are moderate.

The absence of a rating distinction between the city's unlimited tax general obligation and limited tax general obligation ratings reflects the strength and broadness of the full faith and credit pledge in Washington, which Moody's rates at the same level as an unlimited tax general obligation pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's healthy financial profile, coupled with a sophisticated management team, strong economic fundamentals and substantial federal aid will provide adequate buffer from the effects of the coronavirus as vaccination rates increase and broader economic conditions improve.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material weakening in the city's finances

- Prolonged deterioration in the economy and tax base

- Substantial growth in debt and/or pension liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The limited tax general obligation bonds are secured by the city's full faith, credit, and resources and pledge to levy taxes annually within the constitutional and statutory tax limitation provided by law without a vote of the people.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2021A bonds will be used to pay for various capital improvements, including the repair of the West Seattle Bridge, as well as to refunding the city's 2011 LTGO bonds.

The 2021B bonds will be used to pay for various capital improvements.

PROFILE

Seattle is the economic center for the Pacific Northwest. The city is a full-service city, with a relatively affluent population of nearly 747,300, a large and well-educated labor force, and ties to the broader metropolitan area including the cities of Bellevue and Everett.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in Janaury 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

