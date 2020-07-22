Moody's assigns Aaa to South Dakota Housing Development Authority's Homeownership Mortgage Bonds, 2020 Series C (Non-AMT) and Aaa/VMIG 1 to 2020 Series D (Non-AMT); outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa to the proposed South Dakota Housing Development Authority's (Authority) $66 million Homeownership Mortgage Bonds 2020 Series C (Non-AMT) and Aaa/VMIG 1 to $33 million 2020 Series D (Non-AMT). Moody's also maintains the Aaa ratings on all of the Authority's Homeownership Mortgage Bonds (approximately $1.2 billion outstanding). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa long-term ratings are based on the program's strong financial position, as demonstrated by a program asset-to-debt ratio (PADR) of 1.31x as of fiscal year 2019. Factors supporting the program's highest credit quality include strong financial performance (5-year average operating margin of 20%), loan portfolio composition, which consists of 82% mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and 14% mostly government-insured whole loans, and solid management.

The VMIG 1 short-term rating is based on the standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (Bank, Aaa/P-1). The short-term rating reflects the SBPA provided by the Bank and expires upon the earliest of to occur of (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the bonds to an uncovered mode, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Authority. However, the situation surrounding COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Authority changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the program's strong financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decrease in PADR and profitability or large increase in variable rate debt along with financial deterioration (long-term)

- Downgrade of the short-term rating of the Bank and/or bond program's rating (short-term)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are issued under the Homeownership Mortgage Bonds program and are on parity with outstanding bonds. The bonds are secured by pledged assets and revenue from a portfolio of single family whole loans, MBS, as well as cash and investments maintained in program funds as established by the Authority's Homeownership Mortgage Bonds program. The bonds are further secured by a general obligation pledge of the Authority. The bonds also carry the moral obligation pledge of the State of South Dakota (Aaa stable), covering shortfalls in the Capital Reserve Fund (funded at 3% of aggregate Bonds Outstanding).

Variable Rate:

The Bonds will be in the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the 1st day of each May and November. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode on the Bonds to a different interest rate period. Upon any such change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

Standby Bond Purchase Agreement:

The SBPA provides for purchase by the bank of the Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds.

These circumstances include if the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bond proceeds will be used to acquire additional mortgage loan assets (MBS).

PROFILE

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority was established in 1973. The Homeownership Mortgage Bond Program was established in 1977. The Bond Program is the Authority's active single family financing program. The proceeds of bonds issued under this resolution are used to finance housing to low and moderate income persons in the State of South Dakota. The indenture also accounts for the Mortgage Backed Security Program and the investments related to this program.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Thomas Song

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ferdinand Perrault

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

