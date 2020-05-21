Moody's assigns Aaa to Stanford University's (CA) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa to Stanford University's proposed up to $750 million of Taxable Bonds Series 2020 A maturing through 2050. We also maintain Aaa ratings on approximately $3.8 billion of outstanding revenue bonds and the P-1 and Aaa/VMIG 1 ratings for variable rate debt in commercial paper mode ($141 million) and variable rate demand bonds ($36 million), respectively, backed by self-liquidity. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Aaa reflects Stanford's exceptional strategic position supported by a preeminent academic reputation, substantial wealth, large and growing research platform and extensive high end and specialized healthcare activities. Stanford has consistently generated positive operating performance across its diversified revenue base, with peer-leading fundraising capabilities. Stanford's wealth provides strong support for both annual operations and rising, but moderate debt levels. These strengths, combined with the university's strong budgetary and strategic planning framework, will help mitigate and steer the broader university community through a period of fiscal and operational uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic. The university's formalized internal reporting processes and active board engagement provide effective oversight even within a highly decentralized operating environment.

The Aaa acknowledges the university's growing reliance on healthcare-derived revenues which, while currently accretive to overall financial operations, remain subject to potential volatility in the event of sector-wide shifts in the regulatory or funding environment. However, the current rating incorporates the extensive resources available to buffer the impact these changes may cause. Additionally, the university maintains notable flexibility to grow other revenue sources given exceptional student demand and donor support. The most immediate risk is the impact of COVID, which has reduced revenue from many services. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact and pace of reactivation. The university's historically strong operating performance and market leading reputation, along with COVID stimulus funding to the consolidated group, provide stability in the near term as the university manages through the pandemic.

The Aaa/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings additionally incorporate the university's strong treasury management and substantial self-liquidity, with $3.1 billion in same-day liquidity (as of 4/30/2020) providing robust coverage of variable-rate demand bonds and the fully authorized commercial paper program.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects limited risk over the outlook period to Stanford's exceptional academic market position, advanced research clinical care activities, and substantial philanthropic support. Moody's expects wealth and liquidity levels, along with sustained philanthropy, will be sufficient to mitigate the remaining funding demands of the current capital plan. Stanford will retain exceptional student demand if social distancing measures are extended into fall 2020 or in the event of a prolonged recessionary environment. Stanford's well-established culture of philanthropy is positioned to sustain potential near-term setbacks due to financial market volatility and economic uncertainty.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material reductions in Stanford's operating and funding profile, including substantial variance from current operating results within the consolidated healthcare entities

- Over an extended period of time, erosion of the university's financial strength, brand or competitive position relative to other existing and rising elite universities globally

- Consistently weak coverage of demand debt from self-liquidity (short-term rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The university's bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the university only. Stanford Health Care (SHC)(Aa3 stable) and Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital (LPCH)(A1 stable) bonds are separately secured by each organization.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series 2020 A proceeds will be used for general university purposes.

PROFILE

Stanford University is a large, private research university in Palo Alto, California. The university's academic medical center, affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford, broadens the scope of the university's school of medicine and enhances both the university's research and overall revenue profile. SHC and LPCH are legally separate not-for-profit entities, of which the university is the sole corporate member.

The university has a large enrollment for a private university, with approximately 16,500 full- time equivalent students, and a sizable and rapidly growing consolidated revenue base of $11.7 billion. Stanford is a premier research organization with $1.7 billion of research revenue in fiscal 2019, including SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, a federal lab operated by the university on behalf of the Department of Energy (DOE).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

