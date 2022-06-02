Moody's assigns Aaa to State of Georgia's GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the State of Georgia's approximately $505 million General Obligation Bonds 2022A, $187 million General Obligation Bonds 2022B (Federally Taxable), $488 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds 2022C, and $91 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds 2022D (Federally Taxable). The state expects to price the bonds the week of June 22, 2022.
Moody's also maintains a Aaa issuer rating for the state, Aaa ratings on the state's outstanding general obligation bonds as well as various ratings on the state's other outstanding bonds. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aaa issuer rating reflects the state's large and diverse economy, population and employment growth that outpaces the nation, solid reserves and liquidity, strong fiscal governance and low direct leverage from debt, pension and OPEB liabilities. Very strong revenue performance year-to-date in fiscal 2022 will fund the state's recently enacted tax cuts - including a gas tax holiday, one-time rebates and permanent cuts to income tax rates - with limited impact on financial reserves. The state's direct pension burden is modest, but underfunded teacher retirement liabilities, which are primarily obligations of local school districts, will likely lead to demands for additional state aid to schools and universities over the next several years. While the state has heightened exposure to wildfires and some exposure to hurricanes on its coast, the impact on its overall credit quality is minimal.
The Aaa general obligation ratings are the same as the state's Aaa issuer rating given the pledge of its full faith, credit and taxing powers and broad revenue base to pay the bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable as the state will likely maintain its solid reserves and continue outpacing the nation in economic growth while long-term leverage will not significantly change in coming years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- A materially diminished financial position
- Growth in long-term liabilities and fixed costs that outpace expansion of the state's economy and revenue base
- A departure from strong fiscal management and governance practices
LEGAL SECURITY
The full faith, credit and taxing power of the State of Georgia are pledged to the payment of its general obligation bonds.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The 2022A and 2022B bonds will finance the state's capital projects and make grants to other governmental entities for capital projects with the bulk of funds going to K-12 education, higher education, public safety and economic development projects.
The 2022C and 2022D bonds, subject to market conditions, would refund certain general obligation bonds (2011I, 2012A, 2012C, 2013C, 2013E) for interest savings.
PROFILE
Georgia is the eighth largest state by both population (10.7 million) and GDP ($683 billion), located in the southeastern United States (Aaa stable).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Daniel Kowalski
Lead Analyst
State Ratings
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
100 N Riverside Plaza
Suite 2220
Chicago 60606
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Emily Raimes
Additional Contact
State Ratings
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653