Moody's assigns Aaa to SuMi TRUST Bank's first mortgage covered bonds

Tokyo, October 16, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today assigned a definitive long-term
rating of Aaa to the mortgage covered bonds (CB) issued by Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank, Limited (SuMi TRUST Bank; long term deposit rating
A1 stable, adjusted baseline credit assessment a3, counterparty
risk assessment A1(cr)) acting as trustee under its EUR5 billion CB programme.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited acting as trustee
Rating: Aaa
Series: 1
Issue amount: EUR 850,000,000
Issue date: 15 October 2020
Scheduled maturity date: 15 October 2027
Arrangers: Goldman Sachs International, BNP Paribas
RATINGS RATIONALE
The CB benefits from: (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest and
principal on the bonds; and (2) the economic benefit of the cover
pool, following a CB anchor event. The rating therefore reflects
the following factors:
(1) SuMi TRUST Bank's credit strength. The issuer's ability
to meet its payment obligation under the CB is primarily dependent on
SuMi TRUST Bank — as the total return swap (TRS) counterparty —
performing its obligation under the TRS agreement. SuMi TRUST Bank's
counterparty risk assessment (its CB anchor and the reference point for
Moody's analysis) is at A1(cr).
(2) The value of the cover pool following a CB anchor event. The
stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event (cover pool losses) is 26.9%.
Moody's has considered the following factors in its analysis of the cover
pool's value:
a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds.
In particular, the CB are backed by RMBS secured by Japanese residential
mortgage loans originated by SuMi TRUST Bank. The initial RMBS
are rated Aaa (sf) and have the collateral score of 0%.
b) The strength of the contractual structure and provisions in the transaction
documents that aim to mitigate various risks, such as: (i)
the segregation of the cover pool from the general property of SuMi TRUST
Bank; (ii) the asset coverage test which incorporates haircuts based
on the ratings of RMBS; (iii) hedging arrangements to mitigate the
currency risk stemming from the different currencies between the CB and
the cover assets denominated in yen; (iv) the reserve fund to cover
senior expenses and interest due during the maturity extension period;
and (v) the issuer's option to sell either RMBS or the underlying
mortgage loans following a CB anchor event.
c) The exposure to market risk, which is 26.9% for
the cover pool, reflecting higher refinancing margin assumption
considering the relatively shorter liquidation period.
d) As of closing, the issuer will provide a minimum OC of 25%
on a committed basis. Moody's minimum OC level consistent with
the Aaa rating is 25% (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors below).
The Timely Payment Indicator (TPI) assigned to this programme is 'Probable'.
Moody's TPI framework does not constrain the rating given the CB anchor.
As of the issue date, the total notional value of RMBS to be included
in the cover pool is JPY200 billion.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS:
Moody's determines CB ratings using a two-step process: an
expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine
a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines
expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that the issuer
will cease making payments under the CB, that is, a CB anchor
event; and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following
a CB anchor event.
The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment (A1(cr)) plus zero notches.
The CR assessment reflects an issuer's ability to avoid defaulting on
certain senior bank operating obligations and contractual commitments,
including CB.
The cover pool losses for this programme is 26.9%.
This percentage is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models
following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between
market risk of 26.9% and collateral risk of 0%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest rate and currency mismatches. These losses may also
include certain legal risks.
Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from the cover pool
assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the
collateral score, which for this programme is currently 0%,
because the covered pool is composed of a single RMBS rated Aaa (sf).
The OC in the cover pool is about 90%, of which, SuMi
TRUST Bank provides 25% on a committed basis. Moody's minimum
OC level consistent with the Aaa rating is 25%. Moody's
is not relying on uncommitted OC in its expected loss analysis.
All numbers in this section are based on Moody's most recent modelling,
using the data as of the pool cut-off date on 30 June 2020.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across CB programmes
rated by Moody's, please refer to "Covered Bonds -- Global
Sector update", published quarterly.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which measures the likelihood
of timely payments to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event.
The TPI framework limits the CB rating to a certain number of notches
above the CB anchor.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a CB programme's rating robustness.
A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to a downgrade of the
CB. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's
might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the CB because
of TPI framework constraints.
Based on the current TPI of "Probable", the TPI Leeway for this
programme is two notches. This implies that Moody's will downgrade
the CB because of a TPI cap, if it lowers the CB anchor by three
notches or more, all other variables being equal.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the CB might occur in certain limited
circumstances, such as: (1) a sovereign downgrade negatively
affecting both the CB anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch
downgrade of the CB anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value
of the cover pool.
RATING METHODOLOGY:
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Covered Bonds" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214385.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected.
Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on
www.moodys.com
Headquartered in Tokyo, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
is the largest trust bank in Japan by assets. At 31 March 2020,
the bank reported total assets of JPY56.5 trillion. SuMi
TRUST Bank is a fully owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings,
Inc.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Atsushi Karikomi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100