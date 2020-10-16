Moody's assigns Aaa to SuMi TRUST Bank's first mortgage covered bonds

Tokyo, October 16, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today assigned a definitive long-term rating of Aaa to the mortgage covered bonds (CB) issued by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (SuMi TRUST Bank; long term deposit rating A1 stable, adjusted baseline credit assessment a3, counterparty risk assessment A1(cr)) acting as trustee under its EUR5 billion CB programme.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited acting as trustee

Rating: Aaa

Series: 1

Issue amount: EUR 850,000,000

Issue date: 15 October 2020

Scheduled maturity date: 15 October 2027

Arrangers: Goldman Sachs International, BNP Paribas

RATINGS RATIONALE

The CB benefits from: (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest and principal on the bonds; and (2) the economic benefit of the cover pool, following a CB anchor event. The rating therefore reflects the following factors:

(1) SuMi TRUST Bank's credit strength. The issuer's ability to meet its payment obligation under the CB is primarily dependent on SuMi TRUST Bank — as the total return swap (TRS) counterparty — performing its obligation under the TRS agreement. SuMi TRUST Bank's counterparty risk assessment (its CB anchor and the reference point for Moody's analysis) is at A1(cr).

(2) The value of the cover pool following a CB anchor event. The stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event (cover pool losses) is 26.9%.

Moody's has considered the following factors in its analysis of the cover pool's value:

a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds. In particular, the CB are backed by RMBS secured by Japanese residential mortgage loans originated by SuMi TRUST Bank. The initial RMBS are rated Aaa (sf) and have the collateral score of 0%.

b) The strength of the contractual structure and provisions in the transaction documents that aim to mitigate various risks, such as: (i) the segregation of the cover pool from the general property of SuMi TRUST Bank; (ii) the asset coverage test which incorporates haircuts based on the ratings of RMBS; (iii) hedging arrangements to mitigate the currency risk stemming from the different currencies between the CB and the cover assets denominated in yen; (iv) the reserve fund to cover senior expenses and interest due during the maturity extension period; and (v) the issuer's option to sell either RMBS or the underlying mortgage loans following a CB anchor event.

c) The exposure to market risk, which is 26.9% for the cover pool, reflecting higher refinancing margin assumption considering the relatively shorter liquidation period.

d) As of closing, the issuer will provide a minimum OC of 25% on a committed basis. Moody's minimum OC level consistent with the Aaa rating is 25% (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors below).

The Timely Payment Indicator (TPI) assigned to this programme is 'Probable'. Moody's TPI framework does not constrain the rating given the CB anchor.

As of the issue date, the total notional value of RMBS to be included in the cover pool is JPY200 billion.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS:

Moody's determines CB ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the CB, that is, a CB anchor event; and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event.

The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment (A1(cr)) plus zero notches. The CR assessment reflects an issuer's ability to avoid defaulting on certain senior bank operating obligations and contractual commitments, including CB.

The cover pool losses for this programme is 26.9%. This percentage is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of 26.9% and collateral risk of 0%.

Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest rate and currency mismatches. These losses may also include certain legal risks.

Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from the cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently 0%, because the covered pool is composed of a single RMBS rated Aaa (sf).

The OC in the cover pool is about 90%, of which, SuMi TRUST Bank provides 25% on a committed basis. Moody's minimum OC level consistent with the Aaa rating is 25%. Moody's is not relying on uncommitted OC in its expected loss analysis.

All numbers in this section are based on Moody's most recent modelling, using the data as of the pool cut-off date on 30 June 2020.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across CB programmes rated by Moody's, please refer to "Covered Bonds -- Global Sector update", published quarterly.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which measures the likelihood of timely payments to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits the CB rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a CB programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to a downgrade of the CB. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the CB because of TPI framework constraints.

Based on the current TPI of "Probable", the TPI Leeway for this programme is two notches. This implies that Moody's will downgrade the CB because of a TPI cap, if it lowers the CB anchor by three notches or more, all other variables being equal.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the CB might occur in certain limited circumstances, such as: (1) a sovereign downgrade negatively affecting both the CB anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

RATING METHODOLOGY:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214385. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

Headquartered in Tokyo, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited is the largest trust bank in Japan by assets. At 31 March 2020, the bank reported total assets of JPY56.5 trillion. SuMi TRUST Bank is a fully owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Atsushi Karikomi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Yusuke Seki

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

