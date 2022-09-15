Moody's assigns Aaa to Texas A&M University System, TX's RFS Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System's proposed $196 million in Revenue Financing System Bonds, Series 2022. We maintain a Aaa issuer rating on the system as well as the following ratings on its $5.2 billion of outstanding rated debt for fiscal 2021: Aaa on parity debt for Revenue Financing System (RFS) bonds and on debt separately secured by Permanent University Fund (PUF) distributions; Aa1 on Lease Revenue Bonds; Aa2 on Educational Facility Revenue Bonds; and P-1 on the PUF and RFS commercial paper (CP) programs. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Texas A&M University System's Aaa issuer rating reflects its exceptional credit quality, supported by robust financial reserves and a large and growing scale, with 11 campuses serving over 122,000 full-time equivalent students. Very strong capital and operating support from the Aaa-rated State of Texas, including some funding for debt service, contribute to the excellent operating environment. The system's effective financial and operational management and already strong relationship with the state are underscored by its oversight of important state agencies, most notably the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) beginning in fiscal 2020. While significantly outsized funding for TDEM operations during the pandemic materially depressed near-term EBIDA margins, margins remain excellent when considering only TAMUS' core academic and research operations. The TDEM impact will moderate somewhat over the medium term as the system and TDEM leverage opportunities for collaboration, though TDEM funding will remain highly variable. Tempering factors include increasing complexity as the system expands its research profile and oversight of state agencies and rising, though still manageable, leverage relative to revenue and cash flow, with ongoing capital needs across the growing system.

Assignment and maintenance of Aaa ratings on RFS bonds reflect the system's underlying credit quality as well as strong debt service coverage by RFS pledged revenues.

The Aa1 one-notch differential on Lease Revenue Bonds incorporates the risk associated with the annual appropriation of funding for base rent payments by the system and the subordination of base rent payments to PUF and RFS revenue bond debt. The Aa1 rating is also supported by the importance of the financed asset to the system's strategic initiatives at the Texas Medical Center in Houston.

The Aa2 two-notch differential on the Educational Facility Revenue Bonds from the system's Aaa rating incorporates the risk associated with the annual appropriation of funding for appropriation payments by the system on behalf of Texas A&M University at College Station, the subordination of appropriation payments to revenue bond debt, the more limited revenue sources relative to aggregate system revenues, and the projects' aspects as single site facilities located on one campus. TAMU College Station anticipates making annual appropriation payments from project revenues but may also pay from any of its lawfully available revenues.

The Aaa rating on Permanent University Fund debt reflects strong coverage provided by pledged revenues, constitutional limitations on additional PUF debt issuance and spending, and the fund's diversified asset allocation and strong investment oversight.

Short-term P-1 ratings are further supported by strong internal liquidity and experienced, highly integrated treasury and investment management. This is evidenced by staff with fiscal sophistication and strong systems that include stress testing, a solid history of compliance with policies and procedures, detailed procedures in place to liquidate funds and transfer funds to the issuing and paying agent in a timely manner, history of regular access to the debt markets and experience managing multiple types of debt instruments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the issuer rating and RFS debt incorporates our expectation of continued robust financial resources, strong state support and sustained student demand.

The stable outlook for the PUF debt reflects healthy debt service coverage and access to the PUF corpus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained material weakening of margins over the medium term as TDEM operations normalize and become more integrated into the system

- For RFS debt: substantial increase in financial leverage beyond current plans or sustained stagnation or decline in revenue - For PUF debt: significant deterioration of debt service coverage from pledged revenue or material and sustained loss of PUF endowment corpus - For short-term debt: material decline in liquidity or substantial credit deterioration of TAMUS

LEGAL SECURITY

RFS debt is a general obligation of the Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System, secured by a lien on and pledge of a broad pledge of system-wide revenues and available fund balances. Pledged revenues exclude state appropriations, the system's interest in the Available University Fund (AUF), which consists of annual distributions from the PUF, and amounts appropriated to system participants from the Higher Education Fund (HEF). For fiscal 2021, pledged revenues totaled $3.6 billion available to pay debt service on $3.2 billion of currently outstanding long-term RFS debt. Pro forma maximum annual debt service is estimated at $314 million.

PUF debt is secured by a lien on the TAMUS' interest in the AUF, which consists of distributions from the PUF, a constitutionally established endowment fund for the benefit of both TAMUS and The University of Texas System (Aaa stable). TAMUS receives one-third of the AUF distributions, which it pledges to its own issuance of PUF debt. The lien securing PUF CP is subordinate to the lien that secures the System's PUF bonds. The Texas Constitution requires that distributions from the PUF to the AUF must not be less than the amount needed to pay debt service on all PUF debt and bondholders have ultimate access to the approximately fiscal 2021 $32 billion PUF corpus.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to provide funds for eligible projects as part of the long-term capital plan, refund some portion of outstanding RFS CP and pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

The Texas A&M University System is a land, sea and space grant comprehensive higher education system, with 11 institutions as well as research and service agencies located throughout the state and shared oversight of Los Alamos National Lab. The system had total cash and investments of $24 billion and operating revenue of almost $14 billion for fiscal 2021 (August 31 fiscal year end), inclusive of the integration of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

