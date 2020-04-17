Moody's assigns Aaa to Texas' College Student Loan Bonds, Series 2020A & 2020B; outlook stable

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the State of Texas' $100 million general obligation College Student Loan Bonds, Series 2020A and $87.3 million College Student Loan Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. The outlook is stable. The bonds are expected to price in early June.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects multiple strengths, including a strong economy that will continue to outpace the nation over the long-term, robust population growth, reserves that provide a healthy cushion even after recent appropriations, good fiscal management and governance, and low bonded debt, offset by high pension liabilities.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the State of Texas. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the State of Texas changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable. The state's economic fundamentals and reserve position are strong, but balancing the budget competes with the demand for education, transportation and pension funding in the fast-growing state.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Departure from strong fiscal management practices, especially during a future revenue downturn

- Failure to devise a sustainable plan to materially improve pension funding

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the state but are expected to be paid from student loan repayments. Pursuant to the bond resolution, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is required during each fiscal year to deposit into the interest and sinking fund, held by the state comptroller, an amount sufficient to pay debt service on all outstanding college student loan bonds due in the ensuing fiscal year. The board is required annually, as early as possible in the state's fiscal year, to submit to the comptroller a report detailing interest and sinking fund balances and debt service payments due during the fiscal year. To cure any deficiency, the comptroller would make a transfer to the interest and sinking fund from the first money coming into the state treasury not otherwise constitutionally appropriated. The state's fiscal year begins September 1, and the first debt service payment on the board's bonds is due February 1, which is sufficient timing to process a draw on the state's general revenue if required. No transfers of state general funds have ever been required.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A bonds will be used to make student loans and proceeds of the Series 2020B bonds will be used to refund outstanding general obligation college student loan bonds for debt service savings.

PROFILE

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is created by the state statute and consists of nine members appointed by the governor to six year terms. The board administers various state student loan programs. Bonding authority for the College Access Loan program is provided for in the state constitution.

Texas is the second largest state by population and has the second largest state gross domestic product. Per capita personal income is 98% of the US level and it has the eleventh highest poverty rate among the states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

