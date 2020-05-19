Moody's assigns Aaa to The University of Texas System's (TX) RFS Bonds, Series 2020B and 2020C; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to The University of Texas System's (TX) proposed approximately $300 million of Revenue Financing System Bonds, Taxable Series 2020B and $100 million of Revenue Financing System Bonds, Series 2020C. We maintain outstanding Aaa, Aaa/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on $10.9 billion of outstanding rated Revenue Financing System (RFS) and Permanent University Fund (PUF) debt. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and maintenance of the Revenue Financing System's Aaa reflects The University of Texas System's exceptional strategic positioning derived from its strong brand recognition as one of the nation's largest higher education systems, with $21 billion of operating revenue. The system maintains a preeminent reputation for high acuity healthcare and a substantial research enterprise. Strength of management, healthy operating margins and deep reserves allow for significant runway to manage through a period of operational and financial uncertainty driven by the coronavirus outbreak. Robust financial reserves of $49 billion included UT's two-thirds share of the Permanent University Fund investments and land. The system also receives solid financial support from the State of Texas (Aaa stable), including some funding for debt service. Very strong central management also contributes to credit strength, with pro-active measures to address emerging risks and codified policies and procedures. These strengths help mitigate the system's high exposure to potentially volatile healthcare revenue, significant capital needs, and the complexity of managing a very large organization with multiple business lines.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework.

Short-term VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings are further supported by strong internal liquidity and highly integrated treasury and investment management.

Maintenance of the Aaa rating on Permanent University Fund debt reflects the system's strong management of the PUF in line with constitutional provisions, including moderate debt relative to the PUF corpus and strong debt service coverage from available university fund revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for RFS debt reflects the system's core credit strengths and proactive management, which provide it with significant credit durability to manage through the current pandemic. Looking through the crisis, we expect the system to maintain favorable operating performance including at the healthcare enterprise, robust financial reserves relative to debt and operations, and manageable borrowing plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-For RFS debt: deterioration of the operating performance of the healthcare enterprise resulting in a material decline in liquidity or sustained deterioration of system operations

-For PUF debt: significant deterioration of debt service coverage from pledged revenue or material and sustained loss of PUF endowment corpus

- For short-term debt: material decline in liquidity or substantial credit deterioration of the UT System

LEGAL SECURITY

RFS debt is a general obligation of the Board of Regents of The University of Texas System secured by a lien on a broad pledge of system-wide revenues. RFS bonds and commercial paper notes are issued as parity debt secured by a first lien on pledged revenues. Pledged revenues exclude state appropriations and other restricted funds. As of fiscal 2019, pledged revenues for RFS debt totaled $11.8 billion, providing excellent coverage of estimated debt service of slightly less than $600 million for fiscal 2020. Estimated fiscal 2020 debt service includes approximately $200 million of Tuition Revenue Bond debt service, which is funded by the State of Texas.

PUF debt is separately secured by a lien on The University of Texas System's interest in the Available University Fund (AUF), which consists of distributions from the PUF, a constitutionally established endowment fund for the benefit of both The University of Texas System and The Texas A&M University System (Aaa stable). The University of Texas System receives two-thirds of the investment income derived from the PUF. The Texas Constitution requires that Board of Regents distributions from the PUF to the AUF must not be less than the amount needed to pay debt service on all PUF debt. For fiscal 2019, UT's two-thirds distribution from the AUF covered UT's PUF debt service by 4.6x.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund a portion of outstanding RFS commercial paper debt and outstanding bonds and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Texas System is one of the nation's largest systems of higher education, with a substantial research enterprise and world-renowned health care services. With fiscal 2019 revenue of almost $21 billion, the system serves approximately 240,000 headcount students and more than 2.9 million patients across eight universities and six health institutions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

