Moody's assigns Aaa to Town of Babylon, NY's Various Purpose Serial Bonds - 2020; outlook stable

New York, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the Town of Babylon, NY's Various Purpose Serial Bonds - 2020. The bonds have an expected par value of $18.4 million. Moody's maintains the town's Aaa Issuer Rating and the Aaa rating on its general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The issuer rating is equivalent to the town's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the town's well-sized $25 billion tax base in 2020 and comfortably above-average resident wealth levels including a median family income equal to 139% of the national level. Recent tax base expansion has been modest but steady and future near term growth will be driven primarily by residential properties. The town continues to make progress on the Wyandanch Rising Project, which is a substantial mixed-use development that includes $29 million of commercial properties purchased by the town. The project has not had any changes to the scope or timing as a result of the public health crisis or economic downturn.

The rating is also driven by the town's exceptionally strong financial position through fiscal 2019 that will remain robust despite the use of budgeted reserves in fiscal 2020. The town entered the current fiscal year and economic slowdown with healthy operating margins underscored by a sizeable total general fund balance that is approximately 93% of revenues based on unaudited fiscal 2019. As a result, even if the town spends its budgeted appropriated reserves of $6.9 million, the subsequent fund balance would still about 88% of revenues and a significant credit strength. The town's management also does not currently anticipate any deficits in funds outside of the general fund, which includes its highway or garbage funds that had positive operations in fiscal 2019 and also benefit from strong fund balances.

The town's debt and pension profiles are manageable and include a direct debt burden that will be 0.7% of the full value after the issuance of the current offering. The town's pension contributions have typically exceeded the treadwater level, the amount required to prevent the unfunded liability from increasing assuming all plan assumptions are realized.

We consider the bonds being issued and the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the GOLT rating and the Issuer rating reflects the ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Babylon is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus as it is benefitting from the gradual easing of economic and public health restrictions throughout the area and the town's reliance on property tax as its primary funding source. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of Babylon changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the town will continue to maintain an exceptionally strong fiscal position despite the possibility for modest reduction to reserves in fiscal 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material tax base contraction

- Deterioration of resident wealth levels

- Budget imbalances resulting in significant reduction to reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's legislative cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011) as well as the pledge of its faith and credit.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the sale will be used to finance road and infrastructure improvements, purchase of various pieces of equipment as well as facility improvements at the town's parks and office buildings.

PROFILE

Babylon is located approximately 33 miles east of New York City (Aa1 negative) in southwestern Suffolk County (Baa1 stable), and includes the incorporated villages of Amityville, Babylon, and Lindenhurst.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

