Moody's assigns Aaa to Town of Gilbert, AZ's Series 2022 GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the Town of Gilbert, Arizona's $193.8 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the town's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, Aa1 ratings on the town's outstanding senior lien excise tax bonds, Aa1 ratings on the town's outstanding subordinate lien excise tax bonds and Aa1 ratings on the town's outstanding improvement district bonds. Post-issuance the city will have $366.3 million in total debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GOULT rating reflects the town's rapidly growing and large tax base that benefits from the strong wealth and income measures of town residents. The town's financial profile is very healthy, with a significant dependence upon economically sensitive sales tax revenue that is buttressed by substantial reserves and liquidity. Management is strong, with prudent policies and practices benefit the town's operations and finances. The town's debt burden is manageable, and it is making significant progress toward addressing its unfunded pension liabilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued growth in the local economy that will support robust reserves and liquidity. Although the town is highly dependent upon economically sensitive sales tax revenue, it is very well positioned financially and has a strong management team.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of the town's financial position

- Prolonged contraction of the town's tax base or economy- Material increase in debt, pension or OPEB liabilities relative to tax base or operations beyond what is currently anticipated

LEGAL SECURITY

The town's general obligation bonds are secured by its pledge to levy ad valorem taxes on all taxable property without limit on rate or amount under its secondary property tax rate. Revenues collected from the levy for general obligation bond debt service are held separately from all other revenues and can only be used by to pay principal and interest on the debt as well as related administrative expenses. Other than this levy, no other revenues or funds are pledged to repay bonds. Importantly, state legislation conveys lien on the debt service levy for general obligation bonds, a credit strength for bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 GOULT bonds will be used for the construction of streets, transportation and infrastructure-related improvements throughout the town.

PROFILE

Located in the southeastern portion of Maricopa County (Aaa stable), the town covers nearly 73 square miles and serves an estimated population of approximately 273,000. The town operates under a council-manager for of government, with six council members and a mayor. The town council appoints a town manager that administers the town's functions, which include police and fire protection, municipal court, development services, environmental utilities, parks and recreation, and others.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

