Moody's assigns Aaa to Town of Mamaroneck Housing Authority, NY's town-guaranteed housing revenue bonds, affirms Aaa to Town of Mamaroneck issuer and GOLT ratings; outlook is stable

New York, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the Town of Mamaroneck Housing Authority, NY's $2.8 million Hommocks Park Apartments Revenue Bonds - 2023. The bonds are guaranteed by the Town of Mamaroneck. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Town of Mamaroneck, NY's Aaa issuer and GOLT ratings. The outlook is stable. The town has approximately $46.2 million in debt outstanding.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908061203 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the town's suburban economy with proximity to New York City (Aa2 stable) and property wealth levels that are well above-average and strong resident incomes. The rating further reflects the town's healthy financial position with strong reserves and liquidity but elevated long-term liabilities, which are driven primarily by retiree benefits.

The lack of distinction between the Aaa GOLT rating and the Aaa issuer rating reflects the town's ability to override the property tax cap, as well as the town's faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

The absence of distinction between the town's Aaa issuer rating and the guaranteed debt issued by the housing authority reflects the provisions of the guarantee agreement under which the town has pledged its GOLT power as a backstop.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the town's economic base will continue to see moderate growth due to is proximity to New York City. Additionally, the town's leverage position is not expected to materially change and its financial position is expected to remain healthy given management's commitment to maintaining reserves at their current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- NA

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained draws on reserves

- Significant and unsustainable increase in leverage and fixed-costs - Significant contraction of the economic base and deterioration of resident incomes

LEGAL SECURITY

The existing bonds are backed by the town's faith and credit general obligation pledge supported by its authority to levy property taxes as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

The guaranteed bonds are ultimately backed by the town's general obligation limited tax pledge via the provisions of the guarantee. Under the guarantee, the town shall be unconditionally and irrevocably obligated to levy ad valorem property taxes to pay debt service as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance capital improvements to the Hommocks Park Apartments, which provides low-income housing and was developed by the Town of Mamaroneck Housing Authority.

PROFILE

The Town of Mamaroneck is located in southeastern Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley, approximately 10 miles north of New York City (Aa2 stable). The town has a population of 31,381 (2021) and a strong full value per capita of $323,693.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used in the guaranteed ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908061203 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation - Participation: Access to Management - Participation: Access to Internal Documents - Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Jaffe

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

