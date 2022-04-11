Moody's assigns Aaa to Travis County, TX's various GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa to Travis County, TX's $6.6 million Permanent Improvement Bonds, Series 2022 (Limited Tax), $44.9 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2022, and $4.6 million Unlimited Tax Road Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on outstanding unlimited tax and limited tax bonds previously issued by the county. Post sale the county will have approximately $1 billion in debt outstanding across its general obligation pledges. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating reflects the county's large and economically diverse tax base that benefits from the institutional presence provided by state government employment and the University of Texas at Austin (University of Texas System rated Aaa stable). The rating also takes into consideration a history of stable financial performance, adherence to strong and prudent fiscal management practices to ensure financial stability and maintenance of healthy reserve levels, and a manageable debt and pension burden.

The lack of distinction between the unlimited and limited tax debt ratings reflect the county's ample headroom available under its current taxing capacity providing roughly 7.3 times debt service, which offsets the limitation under the existing property tax caps, and the inability to override the statutory tax cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the county's tax base and local economy will remain stable, and that the county's management team will continue its trend of prudent fiscal management and maintenance of healthy reserve levels by making necessary budgetary adjustments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Poor financial performance leading to a significant decline in reserve levels

- Significant increase in debt profile without corresponding tax base growth- Trend of significant declines in taxable values- Significant increases in pension and OPEB liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The Permanent Improvement and Limited Tax Refunding Bonds are payable from the receipts of a separate, direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the county.

The Road Bonds are payable from the receipts of a separate, direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied, without legal limit as to rate or amount, on all taxable property within the county.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Improvement Bonds will be used to pay for constructing and improving county parks and the acquisition of land and interests in land in connection therewith. The proceeds of the Road Bonds will be used to pay for construction, maintenance and operation of roads, including acquiring land and rights-of-way therefor, road drainage, bike lanes, sidewalks and shared use paths, and replacement and improvement of road bridges and culverts. The proceeds of the Refunding Bonds will be used to provide funds to refund certain of the County's outstanding limited tax debt and unlimited tax debt.

PROFILE

The county is in central Texas (Aaa stable) and is home to the City of Austin (Aa1 stable), the state capital. The county is roughly 1,022 square miles and the current population estimate is roughly 1.4 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

