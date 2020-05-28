Moody's assigns Aaa to Union County, NJ's GO bonds and MIG 1 to its notes; outlook remains stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Union County, NJ's $54 million General Improvement Bonds of 2020, $1.8 million County Vocational-Technical School Bonds of 2020 (New Jersey School Bond Reserve Act), and $3.9 million County College Bonds of 2020 and a MIG 1 to its $60 million Bond Anticipation Notes. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aaa ratings on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and non-contingent leases backed by GOULT pledge. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa long-term ratings reflect the county's sizeable tax base, above-average wealth levels, and strong finances. The lack of distinction between the GOULT and non-contingent leases reflects the GOULT pledge underpinning the leases.

The MIG 1 short-term rating reflects the county's strong fundamental credit quality, reflected in its Aaa GOULT rating, healthy liquidity, and established record of market access.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Union County. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Union County changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that, despite the pandemic, the county's finances and economy will remain healthy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to meet guaranteed debt service, should the need arise (long-term)

- Decrease in reserves and liquidity (long-term and BANs)

- Deterioration in the size of the county's tax base and/or resident wealth and income (long-term)

- Downgrade of the long-term rating (BANs)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds and notes is secured by the county's pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the notes will be used to currently refund notes previously issued to finance various capital projects and to provide new money for various capital projects. Proceeds from the bonds will be used to currently refund outstanding notes and to provide new money for various capital projects.

PROFILE

Union County encompasses 21 municipalities in northern New Jersey (A3 negative) including several large, affluent communities. It has a population of just under 560,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the non-contingent leases backed ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146782. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

