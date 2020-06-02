Moody's assigns Aaa to University of Michigan's revenue bonds and P-1 to commercial paper notes; outlook stable

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa to University of Michigan's proposed approximately $200 million of General Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt) and approximately $800 million of General Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B (Taxable), maturing through 2050. We have assigned a P-1 to the Commercial Paper Notes, Series L-1 (Tax-Exempt), Extendable Commercial Paper Notes, Series L-2 (Tax-Exempt), Commercial Paper Notes, Series M-1 (Taxable) and Extendable Commercial Paper Notes, Series M-2 (Taxable). Maximum authorization under the commercial program is $300 million. Moody's also affirmed the Aaa, Aaa/VMIG 1, and P-1 ratings on approximately $2.4 billion of university debt, including $300 million of commercial paper at full issuance (to be replaced by the newly issued notes). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aaa reflects the University of Michigan's (U-M) consistent ability to translate its international brand into solid revenue growth, excellent student demand and strong philanthropic support. The university's large and diversified scale of operations, combined with nearly $15 billion of cash and investments at June 30, 2019, provides stability to its operating model. U-M's wealth and liquidity provides strong support for both annual operations and rising, but still moderate debt levels. These strengths, combined with the university's strong budgetary and strategic planning framework, will help mitigate and steer the broader university community through a period of fiscal and operational uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic. While U-M has substantial capital plans over the next three to five years, management will make adjustments depending on the pandemic impact. Favorably, the university has very modest pension exposure, a key credit strength relative to peers across the sector.

U-M's key credit challenge is a high reliance on patient care revenue through Michigan Medicine which exposes the university to revenue and operating pressures from regulatory and government payer changes. The most immediate risk is the impact of COVID, which has reduced revenue from many services. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact and pace of reactivation. The health system's historically market leading reputation, along with COVID stimulus funding, provide stability in the near term as it manages through the pandemic.

Affirmation of the Aaa/VMIG 1 rating on the Series 2008A variable rate General Revenue Bonds is based on the long term rating of the university combined with a standby bond purchase agreement from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to support the tender features of the bonds.

Affirmation of the Aaa/VMIG 1 on other general revenue bonds and affirmation and assignment of the P-1 short-term ratings on the commercial paper notes are based on the strength of U-M's underlying credit as well as strong internal liquidity and treasury management, dedicated bank lines and liquidity facilities, and market access.

The coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects manageable risk over the outlook period to the university's student demand, large and expansive research platform and health system. U-M will retain significant financial flexibility through its substantial reserves and solid liquidity. We expect that wealth and liquidity levels, along with sustained philanthropy, will be sufficient to mitigate the remaining funding demands of the current capital plan. U-M will retain excellent student demand if social distancing measures are extended into fall 2020 or in the event of a prolonged recessionary environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Escalation of downside risks of the coronavirus pandemic, significantly impacting revenue and reserves

- Material weakening of the financial performance or competitive standing of the health care enterprise

- Significant additional borrowing since the current issue should prefund the next few years capital needs; inability to maintain debt service coverage well over two times on a consistent basis

- Consistently weak coverage of demand debt from self-liquidity or inability to align necessary financial resources in the event of a failed remarketing (for the self-liquidity ratings)

- For the short term rating associated with the SBPA, material decline in the credit quality of the providing bank or failure to renew or replace the SBPA upon expiration

LEGAL SECURITY

U-M's bonds and commercial paper notes are secured by a pledge of General Revenues, which are unrestricted revenues including all receipts from tuition, fees, auxiliary revenues, indirect cost recoveries, hospital gross revenue, patient service revenue, faculty group practice plan revenue, and unrestricted investment income. General Revenues exclude state appropriations and the revenues of Metropolitan Health Corporation. In fiscal 2019, General Revenues totaled $7.4 billion, up from $7.1 billion in fiscal 2018.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series 2020A proceeds will be used to pay the costs of certain capital projects and for anticipated refunding opportunities. The Series 2020B proceeds will be used to pay the costs of certain capital projects, potentially refund certain outstanding indebtedness, and for other general purposes of the university. Proceeds from both will be used to pay the costs of issuance.

The Commercial Paper Notes, Series L and M, will replace the existing program currently issued under Series E and K. The size of the program will remain the same.

PROFILE

The University of Michigan is a large public research university and member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance (Big 10 Conference), with annual operations of $9.1 billion in fiscal 2019. The university has an international brand due in large part to its vast research enterprise, with over $1.6 billion of total research expenditures. With its large academic medical center, the university derives roughly half of its revenue from health care operations.

