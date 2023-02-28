Moody's assigns Aaa to University of Texas System, TX's Series 2023A PUF bonds, maintains P-1 with increase in RFS commercial paper program; outlook stable

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to The University of Texas System's (TX) proposed approximately $375 million of Permanent University Fund Bonds, Series 2023A, to be issued by the Board of Regents of The University of Texas System. We maintain a Aaa issuer rating as well as Aaa, Aaa/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on outstanding rated Revenue Financing System (RFS) and Permanent University Fund (PUF) debt. The increase in the RFS Commercial Paper program' authorization to $1.75 billion from $1.25 billion, approved by the Board of Regents on February 23, 2023, has no credit impact. For fiscal 2022 (August 31 year end), the system had approximately $12 billion of total debt. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects The University of Texas System's exceptional strategic positioning derived from its strong brand recognition as one of the nation's largest higher education systems, with $26 billion of operating revenue for fiscal 2022. The system maintains a preeminent reputation for high acuity healthcare and a substantial research enterprise. Healthy operating margins and deep reserves further support the highest credit quality and provide a high level of financial flexibility. Robust financial reserves of $66 billion include UT's two-thirds share of the Permanent University Fund (PUF) investments and land. The system also receives solid financial support from the State of Texas (Aaa stable), including some funding for debt service. Very strong central management also contributes to credit strength, with proactive measures to address emerging risks and codified policies and procedures. These strengths help mitigate the system's high exposure to potentially volatile healthcare revenue, significant capital needs and the complexity of managing a very large organization with multiple business lines that add resiliency to UT's credit profile. The system has large though currently manageable pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities.

Assignment and maintenance of the Aaa ratings on Permanent University Fund debt reflect the system's strong management of the PUF in line with constitutional provisions, including moderate debt relative to the PUF corpus and strong debt service coverage from available university fund revenues.

The Aaa ratings on Revenue Financing System (RFS) debt reflect the general obligation nature of the pledge, secured by a lien on a broad pledge of system-wide revenues.

Short-term VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings are further supported by strong internal liquidity and experienced, highly integrated treasury and investment management. This is evidenced by staff with fiscal sophistication and strong systems that include stress testing, a solid history of compliance with policies and procedures, detailed procedures in place to liquidate funds and transfer funds to the issuing and paying agent in a timely manner, history of regular access to the debt markets and experience managing multiple types of debt instruments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for PUF debt reflects strong coverage by pledged revenues, constitutional limitations on additional PUF debt issuance and spending and the fund's diversified asset allocation. It also incorporates strong investment oversight provided by UTIMCO.

The stable outlook for RFS debt reflects the system's core credit strengths and proactive management, which provide it with significant credit durability. We expect the system to maintain favorable operating performance including at the healthcare enterprise, robust financial reserves relative to debt and operations and manageable borrowing plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- For PUF long-term and short-term debt: Negative change in constitutional provisions governing the PUF, and, for the short term debt, material decline in liquidity

- For RFS and PUF short-term debt: material decline in liquidity or substantial credit deterioration of the UT System - For RFS long-term debt: deterioration of the operating performance of the healthcare enterprise resulting in a material decline in liquidity or sustained deterioration of system operations

LEGAL SECURITY

PUF debt is separately secured by a lien on The University of Texas System's interest in the Available University Fund (AUF). The AUF consists of distributions from the PUF. The PUF is a constitutionally established endowment fund for the benefit of both The University of Texas System and The Texas A&M University System (Aaa stable). The University of Texas System receives two-thirds of the distributions from the PUF. The Texas Constitution requires that Board of Regents distributions from the PUF to the AUF must not be less than the amount needed to pay debt service on all PUF debt. For fiscal 2022 total PUF long-term debt of $2.2 billion, UT's two-thirds distribution from the AUF of $842 million covered UT's PUF debt service of $171 million by 4.9x.

RFS debt is a general obligation of the Board of Regents of The University of Texas System secured by a lien on a broad pledge of system-wide revenues. RFS bonds and commercial paper notes are issued as parity debt secured by a first lien on pledged revenues. Pledged revenues exclude state appropriations and other restricted funds. As of fiscal 2022, pledged revenues for RFS debt exceeded $14 billion, providing excellent coverage of annual debt service of $769 million. Of total currently outstanding long-term RFS debt of approximately $6.6 billion, 10% consists of Tuition Revenue Bonds, for which debt service is reimbursed by the State of Texas.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund the Series 2014A bonds, to refund a portion of outstanding PUF commercial paper notes and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Texas System is one of the nation's largest systems of higher education, with a substantial research enterprise and world-renowned health care services. With fiscal 2022 revenue of $26 billion, the system serves approximately 240,000 headcount students and 3.9 million outpatient visits across eight universities and five health institutions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

