Moody's assigns Aaa to Villas Development Lender, Inc., Multifamily Taxable Mortgage-Backed Bonds (M-TMBS) (Villas at Western Heights), Series 2021 (FN)

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Aaa rating to the proposed $12,795,000 Villas Development Lender, Inc., Multifamily Taxable Mortgage-Backed Bonds (M-TMBS) (Villas at Western Heights), Series 2021 (FN).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating of this forward M-TMBS transaction is based on the strong legal structure and the high quality of the investments securing the bonds. Fannie Mae is providing a forward commitment to guarantee the permanent financing by issuing the MBS after the construction phase is complete. Cash flow projections demonstrate that total trustee-held monies in the Bond Proceeds Fund and Revenue Fund, including investment earnings thereon, will be sufficient for full and timely debt service payments until the mandatory exchange date and until five days after the MBS delivery deadline (expected in June 2024). Prior to the acquisition of the MBS, bond proceeds will be invested in Government Obligations and other Eligible Investments. The initial source of funds to pay negative arbitrage until MBS acquisition will be Eligible Funds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• A downgrade of investments or counterparties providing such investments

• Cash flow projections that demonstrate revenue insufficiency

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations of the issuer payable solely from the trust estate. Bondholder security until acquisition of the MBS is provided by bond proceeds and lender funds on deposit with the Trustee. Following the acquisition of the MBS, the Trustee will receive MBS payments in an amount sufficient to meet all debt service requirements until the mandatory exchange of the bonds for the MBS, which should occur shortly after MBS acquisition. After which, the bonds will be cancelled.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance a portion of the cost of the acquisition, construction and equipping of a multifamily rental housing facility (Villas at Western Heights) through the purchase of the MBS.

PROFILE

The bonds are expected to be delivered in November 2021 and will bear interest at a fixed rate equal to the pass-through rate on the MBS. If the MBS will not be purchased by the MBS delivery deadline, the bonds are subject to mandatory redemption five calendar days later unless the borrower extends the MBS delivery deadline. Extension of the deadline requires the borrower to deposit preference proof funds sufficient to pay interest until five days after the new delivery deadline and deliver cash flow projections demonstrating sufficiency.

All bond proceeds will be deposited in the Bond Proceeds Fund and will be used to acquire the MBS or pay the principal of any redeemed bonds. A reasoned bankruptcy opinion, provided by Tiber Hudson LLC, identifies certain mitigating factors to preference and automatic stay risks associated with the borrower and lenders contributing eligible funds on the borrower's behalf.

Following the acquisition of the MBS, the trustee will receive monthly MBS payments in an amount sufficient to meet all debt service requirements for the short period until the mandatory exchange of the bonds for the MBS occurs. Cash flow projections assume that all fees are paid outside of the trust indenture, except the Trustee's exchange fee paid on the mandatory exchange date, and that funds not invested in US Treasuries or eligible municipal bonds earn 0% reinvestment rate. The one-time Trustee's exchange fee will be paid from moneys in the negative arbitrage account. The bond program will have an asset-to-debt ratio of 100% upon acquisition of the MBS and is projected to remain at 100% until the mandatory exchange due to the pass-through structure of the transaction. Principal and interest earned from the MBS will mirror debt service on the bonds.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Pre-refunded and Escrow-backed Transactions Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1227034. Alternatively, Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

