Moody's assigns Aaa to Virginia Resources Authority's Series 2022B VPFP senior lien Infrastructure Rev. Bonds & Aa1 to sub lien State Moral Ob. Bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to the Virginia Resources Authority's (VRA) $40.4 million Infrastructure Revenue Bonds (Virginia Pooled Financing Program), Series 2022B and a Aa1 rating to VRA's $18.0 million State Moral Obligation Revenue Bonds (Virginia Pooled Financing Program), Series 2022B. We maintain Aaa ratings on $1.7 billion of outstanding Infrastructure Revenue Bonds and Aa1 ratings on $810 million of outstanding State Moral Obligation Revenue Bonds issued by VRA for the Virginia Pooled Financing Program. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa senior lien infrastructure revenue bond rating reflects the strong debt service coverage and default tolerance provided by the pledged loan repayments; the healthy credit quality of the pool's participants driven by favorable demographic, economic, and financial trends; the large size and diversity of the pool; and the program's strong governance structure, including sound legal provisions and robust program management and oversight. The rating also incorporates additional support from the Virginia Localities Intercept Program (Aa1 stable) that is available to Virginia cities, counties, towns and certain authorities participating in VRA's Virginia Pooled Financing Program.

The Aa1 subordinate lien state moral obligation bond rating is supported by the same credit strengths as the senior lien bonds with a one-notch distinction in the rating that factors in the subordinate lien on pledged loan repayments, which results in lower debt service coverage and very low default tolerance. The subordinate lien bonds also benefit from the additional security provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia's (Aaa stable) moral obligation pledge to restore the capital reserve fund, if it is drawn on.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strong structural elements of the pool program as well as the healthy credit quality of the loan pool, which will be maintained given strong program management and oversight practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable for the senior lien infrastructure revenue bonds

-For the subordinate lien state moral obligation bonds, improved overall credit quality of the pool and a significantly higher default tolerance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-For the senior lien infrastructure revenue bonds, increased leveraging resulting in significantly lower default tolerance and weakened credit quality of the pool

-For the subordinate lien state moral obligation bonds, significantly weakened credit quality of the pool

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien infrastructure revenue bonds are payable primarily by loan repayments from borrowers, amounts in the operating reserve fund, and any earnings derived from investments within those accounts. Pursuant to the indenture, the state moral obligation revenue bonds, including bonds issued prior to July 2009 as Infrastructure Revenue Bonds, Subordinate Series, are subordinate to the infrastructure revenue bonds in their claim on loan repayments. The subordinate lien bonds are additionally secured by a capital reserve fund that is required to be funded at no less than the maximum annual debt service on all outstanding subordinate lien bonds. The capital reserve fund is only pledged to the subordinate lien bonds and benefits from a moral obligation of the Commonwealth of Virginia to restore the capital reserve fund to its required level, if it is drawn upon.

A state aid intercept provision adds an additional layer of security for a large number of VRA's borrowers. Virginia statute requires that, if a locality defaults on its payment to VRA (due 30 days before the debt service payments on the bonds), the governor shall direct the comptroller to withhold any portion of appropriated funds due to that locality to cure the default. The intercept provision only adds additional strength if the defaulting locality has sufficient state aid receivable during the biennial budget cycle to cover the debt service. The intercept provision has never been called on by VRA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022B bonds are anticipated to finance five loans to five Virginia localities. Four loans will finance new local government projects, including water and wastewater system improvements, construction of a new fire station, public service facility and park improvements. Subject to market conditions, one loan will finance a refunding of prior bonds for savings. Additionally, proceeds from the bonds will finance costs of issuance and a deposit into the capital reserve fund that provides credit support for the state moral obligation revenue bonds.

PROFILE

Virginia is the twelfth largest state by population (8.6 million people in 2021) and the thirteenth largest state by GDP ($591.9 billion in 2021 current dollars). The Virginia Resources Authority was established in 1984 to help local governments in the commonwealth finance capital projects, primarily for water and sewer, but also for a variety of other governmental purposes. VRA is governed by an eleven-member board of directors comprised of seven appointments by the governor and four ex officio members. The Virginia Pooled Financing Program was established by VRA in 2003 to provide loans to Virginia cities, counties, towns and political subdivisions for a variety of capital projects.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available athttps://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66017. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

