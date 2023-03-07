Moody's assigns Aaa to Wake County, NC's GO bonds & Aa1 to LOBs; outlook stable

New York, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to Wake County, NC's $319 million General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2023A and $75.1 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2023B and Aa1 ratings to the county's $77.3 million and $58.7 million, respectfully, Limited Obligation Bonds, Series 2023 A&B. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the county's Aaa issuer rating, the Aaa rating on outstanding unlimited tax general obligation (GOULT) debt and Aa1 rating on outstanding limited obligation bonds (LOBs). The county has approximately $2.9 billion in debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aaa issuer rating reflects the county's strong local economy that includes the City of Raleigh (Aaa stable) and the Research Triangle Park. The rating also incorporates the county's historically healthy financial position that is supported by robust policies and proactive management, as well as manageable long-term liabilities.
The Aaa GOULT bonds are rated on parity with the issuer rating because of the unlimited taxing authority and full faith and credit pledge.
The Aa1 LOBs are rated one notch below the issuer rating because of the risk of non-appropriation. The rating also reflects the essentiality of the pledged assets (an elementary school for the 2023A LOBs, a public health building for the 2023B LOBs, justice center and school facilities for outstanding LOBs).
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the county's strong economy and tax base that will continue to generate healthy revenue growth that will support capital needs and the maintenance of sound reserves.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- N/A
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained trend of structural imbalance leading to narrowed reserves and cash
- Significant increase in debt or other long-term liabilities
LEGAL SECURITY
The county pledges their unlimited ad valorem taxing authority to the repayment of the GOULT bonds.
Debt service on the LOBs is payable from annual installment payments, subject to annual appropriation, pursuant to various trust indentures.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the GO Series 2023A bonds will refinance outstanding GO bond anticipation notes (Series 2019A&B) and outstanding amounts drawn against the 2021 GO bond anticipation note. Proceeds of the GO Series 2023B will refund portions of the county's Series 2013A&B bonds for economic savings.
Proceeds of the LOBs Series 2023A bonds will refinance outstanding amounts drawn against the 2021 Installment Financing Agreement. Proceeds of the LOBs Series 2023B, together with county funds on hand, will fund the construction of a new Public Health Center.
PROFILE
Wake County is located in north-central North Carolina (Aaa stable). It is home to the Research Triangle Park, which is comprised of Raleigh (Aaa stable), Chapel Hill (Aaa stable) and Durham (City of Durham, Aaa stable).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lauren Von Bargen
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_NE
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Christopher Coviello
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653