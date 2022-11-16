Moody's assigns Aaa to Williamson County, TN's $125M GO Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Williamson County, TN's $48 million General Obligation Public Improvement and School Bonds, Series 2022 and $77 million County District School Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa rating on the county's outstanding GOULT debt. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The outlook remains stable. The county will have approximately $980 million in GO debt outstanding post-sale.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the county's regionally important tax base that continues to grow very rapidly given its location outside of Metro Nashville and strong socioeconomic profile. The rating also takes into consideration the county's strong financial position which was not materially impacted by pandemic conditions or more recent inflationary pressures and is expected to remain healthy through fiscal 2023. The rating further reflects an above-average leverage ratio which is primarily the result of ongoing capital needs, given the rapidly expanding economic base and substantial population growth. The county's long-term liabilities are expected to remain above-average over the medium term but will be partially mitigated by ongoing budgetary growth.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the county's general obligation full faith and credit pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the county's strong cash and reserve position, which will remain healthy given prudent fiscal management. The outlook also incorporates the expectation that the county's tax base will continue to grow as a result of its role as a major regional economic center.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increases in long-term liabilities without offsetting budgetary growth

- Sizeable declines in available reserves or reduced liquidity levels - Deterioration of economic base which stresses revenue collections

LEGAL SECURITY

The General Obligation Public Improvement and School Bonds, Series 2022 are payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property within the county. For the prompt payment of principal of and interest on the Bonds, the full faith and credit of the county are irrevocably pledged.

The County District School Bonds, Series 2022 are payable from unlimited ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property within the county lying outside of the territorial limits of the Franklin Special School District. Subject to the limits above, for the prompt payment of principal of and interest on the Bonds, the full faith and credit of the county are irrevocably pledged.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the General Obligation Public Improvement and School Bonds, Series 2022 will be used to fund various capital improvements to the county high school and governmental facilities.

Proceeds from the County District School Bonds, Series 2022 will be used to fund capital improvements to county K-8 school facilities.

PROFILE

Williamson County is located in middle Tennessee (Aaa stable), adjacent to the southern boundary of Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County (Aa2 stable). The county's current population is approximately 232,380 (2020 American Community Survey).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

