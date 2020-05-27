Moody's assigns Aaa to Yale University, CT's Series 2020A, affirms Aaa, Aaa/VMIG 1, and P-1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to Yale University, CT's proposed $1.5 billion Taxable Bonds, Series 2020A, with an expected final maturity in 2050. Concurrently, we affirmed Aaa, Aaa/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on $3.6 billion of outstanding rated debt. Affirmation of Aaa ratings includes two series of multi-modal bonds in conjunction with a planned remarketing: Revenue Bonds, Yale University Issue, Series 2017 B-1 ($112.1 million) and Revenue Bonds, Yale University Issue, Series 2017 B-2 ($112.1 million), issued by the State of Connecticut Health and Educational Facilities Authority. The 2017B-1 bonds are being remarketed at a fixed rate to maturity in 2029. The 2017B-2 bonds are being remarketed to a new term rate period of three years or greater, with final maturity in 2037. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation and assignment of Aaa ratings are supported by Yale's international reputation for premier academic programs and research combined with its exceptional financial strength. Yale's substantial wealth provides excellent coverage of debt and operations from financial reserves while also supporting a high level of financial aid and ongoing investment in programs and facilities. An extremely strong student market position and robust fundraising, with three-year average gifts of almost $500 million annually for fiscal 2017-2019, further support Yale's credit profile. While typically in surplus, operating performance will be closer to breakeven for fiscal 2020. Yale retains a significant amount of liquidity, further enhanced by the proposed borrowing, to support university operations and other financial commitments. Combined with an effective risk management framework, this allows a significant runway to manage through a period of operational uncertainty driven by the coronavirus outbreak. Credit challenges include a moderately high reliance on endowment earnings for operations, which can pressure the university's fiscal operations in the event of prolonged market weakness, and moderate exposure to potentially volatile clinical revenue.

The university's highly integrated treasury and investment management and the strength of the university's self-liquidity program are reflected in the affirmation of the highest short-term ratings on its variable rate bonds (Aaa/VMIG 1) and commercial paper (P-1).

The coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has created dislocation across industries and geographies and triggered urgent challenges for many businesses and organizations to address. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Yale's considerable reserves, historically healthy operating cash flow, and strong governance and management add resiliency to its credit profile as it confronts operating challenges related to the pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates the university's very strong student demand, philanthropy and wealth levels. Combined with favorable budgetary and liquidity risk management practices, Yale has a strong ability to adjust to potential systemic shocks.

LEGAL SECURITY

Rated debt is an unsecured general obligation of the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes.

PROFILE

Yale University is a globally recognized leader in education and research. The highly selective university enrolls approximately 13,500 full-time students, has $32 billion in total cash and investments, receives over $800 million in grant and contract revenue and derives 26% of operating revenue from clinical care consisting of physician practice plans and an affiliation agreement with Yale New Haven Health, which Yale neither owns nor operates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-A material, sustained decline in liquidity

-Significant, ongoing deterioration of operating performance that diminishes the university's financial strength relative to peers

-For the short-term ratings, inability to maintain adequate daily liquidity coverage of demand debt

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Municipal Bonds and Commercial Paper Supported by a Borrower's Self-Liquidity Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146778. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Susan Shaffer

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dennis Gephardt

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

