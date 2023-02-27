Moody's assigns Aaa to the District of Columbia's Series 2023A&B GO Bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa ratings to the District of Columbia's $567.6 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023A and $234.7 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2023B. We maintain Aaa ratings on approximately $6 billion of the District's outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating on the GO bonds is the same as the District's Aaa issuer rating given the District's pledge of its full faith and credit and an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service. The Aaa issuer rating reflects the District's overall financial, economic and governance strength. The District's high-wage knowledge and services-based economy will continue to expand post pandemic and is positioned for future growth: employers are attracted to its highly educated workforce which will draw more workers. The District has exemplary fiscal governance. The District has among the lowest pension liabilities of any large city, and has pre-funded its other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liability, which affords it significant financial flexibility. It plans to eliminate its deferred capital maintenance backlog over the next ten years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting the District's strong economic and demographic growth, strong financial position, its notably strong pension and other post-retirement benefits position, and low liquidity risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Erosion of the District's strong financial management practices, particularly leading to budget imbalance or draw-downs of fund balance below adequate levels

-Federal budget actions that have a material negative impact on the District's economy or finances, including significant reduction in the federal work force or entitlement cuts

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are full faith and credit obligations of the District also secured by a statutory lien on a special real property tax unlimited as to rate or base and separate from the District's operating property tax levy. All property taxes are collected by a third party collection agent and the amount allocable to the special real property tax is deposited into an account held by a separate custodian. The custodian makes weekly transfers to an escrow agent in amounts sufficient to pay debt service on the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2023A GO bonds will be used to repay approximately $121 million General Obligation Commercial Paper Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2022A and to reimburse the District for prior capital expenditures of approximately $234 million and fund new capital improvements of approximately $295 million. Proceeds from the Series 2023B GO bonds will be used to currently refund certain Series 2013A GO bonds for net present value savings.

PROFILE

The District of Columbia, the nation's capital, is small but wealthy. Its population would rank 49th among states but its per capita income is higher than all 50 states, and its GDP is greater than 17 states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

