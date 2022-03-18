Moody's assigns Aaa und/Aaa enh to Alpine SD, UT's Series 2022 GO refunding bonds and Aa1 to its Series 2022 lease revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa to Alpine School District, Utah's $26.4 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program), Series 2022 (Federally Taxable). The district maintains a Aaa issuer rating. The general obligation (GO) bonds will also receive the Aaa enhanced rating of the State of Utah's School District Bond Guaranty Program. Moody's has also assigned a Aa1 to the district's $35.0 million Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. Post-issuance, the district will have $444.4 million outstanding GO bonds and $93.1 million outstanding lease revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alpine School District's Aaa issuer rating reflects its vibrant local economy anchored by several high-tech and professional service industries that supports a growing enrollment trend and strong resident wealth and incomes. District finances have been consistently strong and we expect will remain stable, given both strength of management and the high level of financial flexibility for Utah school districts. Overall leverage is moderate but manageable. Fixed costs are low and should remain low given limited near-term debt plans. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features.

The Aaa underlying rating assigned to the district's GO bonds is at the same level as the district's Aaa issuer rating, based on the unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aa1 rating for the district's lease revenue bonds is one notch lower than the district's Aaa issuer rating, reflecting a standard legal structure that includes a pledge of base rental payments subject to annual appropriation and no debt service reserve fund. The Aa1 lease revenue rating also reflects our view of the leased asset, which we consider more essential, as the purpose of the bonds is to build school facilities.

The Aaa enhanced rating for the GO bonds is based on the additional security provided to bondholders by the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program. Under this program, the state's full faith and credit guarantees debt service payments by transfer of the state's general funds to the paying agent in the event of a shortfall for the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the district's underlying ratings reflects anticipated ongoing economic growth and increasing enrollment. It further reflects our expectation that the district's reserve and liquidity positions will remain consistent with the rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in the district's financial position

- Significant increase in debt and/or pension liabilities- Prolonged trend of enrollment decline

LEGAL SECURITY

The security for the GO bonds is the district's unlimited property tax pledge.

The Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program pledges the full faith and credit of State of Utah (Aaa stable) to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

The security for the lease revenue bonds is a pledge by the district to make base rental payments sufficient to pay principal and interest, subject to annual appropriation. The lease is governed by a master lease agreement between the Local Building Authority of Alpine School District as lessor, the Board of Education of the Alpine School District as lessee, and the trustee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the GO bond issuance will be used to refund a portion of the district's outstanding GO bonds for interest savings to the taxpayers.

Proceeds from the lease revenue bonds will be used to fund the construction of a new elementary school and planning and preparation for the future construction of a middle school.

PROFILE

Alpine School District, UT encompasses about 724 square miles situated in northern Utah County, south of Salt Lake City (Aaa stable), serving an estimated 353,000 residents of the cities and towns of Alpine, American Fork, Cedar fort, Cedar Hills, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield, Highland, Lehi, Lindon, Orem, Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs and Vineyard, as well as small portions of Draper and Provo.

The district provides K-12 educational services, operating 61 elementary schools, 13 junior high schools, 10 traditional high schools and 8 special purpose facilities. With a student population of 84,000 for fiscal 2022, the district is the largest by enrollment of the state's 41 school districts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lori Trevino

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gera McGuire

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

