Moody's assigns Aaa underlying / Aa2 enhanced to Minnetonka ISD 276, MN's GO bonds and Aa1 to COPs

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aaa underlying rating and a Aa2 enhanced rating to Minnetonka Independent School District 276, MN's $2 million General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2020E. Moody's also assigns a Aa1 rating to the district's $1.3 million Certificates of Participation, Series 2020D.

Moody's maintains Aaa ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, Aa1 ratings on outstanding certificates of participation (COPs) issued for more essential purposes and Aa2 ratings on outstanding COPs issued for less essential purposes. Post-sale, the district will have $110 million of GO debt, $49 million of COPs issued for more essential purposes and $6 million of COPs issued for less essential purposes. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa GO rating reflects the district's sizeable and affluent tax base in the Twin Cities (Minneapolis, Aa1 stable St. Paul, Aa1 stable) metropolitan area and growing enrollment that positively affects operating revenue. Reserves will remain satisfactory as district officials still expect a budget surplus for fiscal 2020, and the district has revised its fiscal 2021 budget to maintain reserve levels. Also considered in the rating is the district's above average debt and pension burden.

The Aa1 rating on the Series 2020D COPs reflects the risk of non-appropriation for lease payments and the more essential nature of the pledged assets, including land acquisition and preparation for future school facilities. The Aa2 rating on other outstanding COPs reflects the risk of non-appropriation for lease payments and the less essential nature of the pledged assets including the district's ice rink and parking facilities.

The Aa2 enhanced rating on the Series 2020E bonds reflects the additional security provided by the State of Minnesota's School District Credit Enhancement Program (MSDCE). The programmatic rating is notched once from the State of Minnesota's (Aa1 stable) GO rating to reflect sound program mechanics and the State of Minnesota's pledge of an unlimited appropriation from its General Fund should the district be unable to meet debt service requirements. The program's mechanics include a provision for third party notification of pending deficiency. If the school district does not transfer funds necessary to pay debt to the paying agent at least three days prior to the payment due date, the state will appropriate the payment to the paying agent directly. Moody's expects to receive a copy of the signed program application.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial reserves will remain strong supported by positive enrollment and the district's conservative financial management. It also includes an expectation that the debt burden will not grow materially as the district is nearing completion of its major capital projects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upward movement in the State of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth in the district's debt or pension burdens

- Declines in reserves or liquidity

- Considerable weakening of the district's tax base or resident income indices

- Downward movement in the district's GO rating (COPs)

- Downward movement in the State of Minnesota's GO rating (enhanced)

- Weakening of the MSDCE Program mechanics (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020D COPs are secured by the district's pledge, subject to annual appropriation, to make rental payments sufficient for annual debt service requirements.

The Series 2020E bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge to levy unlimited ad valorem property taxes. The bonds benefit from a statutory lien and are additionally secured by the MSDCE.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020D certificates of participation will fund land acquisition adjacent to school facilities for future use as a school building and demolition of existing buildings on the land.

Proceeds of the 2020E bonds will fund roofing, paving, mechanical systems, cabinetry and other maintenance projects.

PROFILE

The district is located west of the Twin Cities in the western portion of Hennepin County, MN (Aaa stable) and has a population of approximately 41,000 residents. The district has an enrollment of nearly 11,100 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

