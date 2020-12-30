Moody's assigns Aaa underlying, Aaa enhanced to Canyons SD, UT's 2021A GO bonds

New York, December 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa underlying rating to Canyons School District, Utah's $79 million General Obligation Bonds (Utah School Bond Guaranty Program), Series 2021A. We also assigned a Aaa enhanced rating based on the bonds' participation in the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (Aaa stable). We maintain Aaa underlying ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds, which post-issuance will be about $471.1 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa underlying GO rating reflects a very large tax base and above-average wealth and income located in the growing Salt Lake metro area. Finances are solid and remarkably stable with reserves that are consistent to similarly rated peers nationally and in Utah. Year-to-date enrollment in fiscal 2021 is about 2% lower than the prior year, which is similar to peers statewide and is driven by the coronavirus pandemic reducing kindergarten enrollment as well as other student attrition. Fortunately, state funding is based on prior year enrollment plus new growth, so the district will not see any reduction in state funding from the enrollment loss until fiscal 2022. Leverage from pensions and debt is slightly elevated compared to peers but will stabilize or decline over the next few years.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided to bondholders by the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program. Under this program, the state's full faith and credit guarantees debt service payments by transfer of the state's general funds to the paying agent in the event of a shortfall for the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying ratings reflects our view that fund balance and cash will be stable despite the small drop in fiscal 2021 enrollment. We expect economic growth to continue, driven in part by continued housing demand and new commercial development opportunities over the next few years. Leverage is expected to stabilize after a few years of growth due to the completion of major capital plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Not applicable (underlying and enhanced ratings)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Substantial contraction in the district's tax base (underlying ratings)

-Material weakening of the district's finances (underlying ratings)

-Substantial increase in leverage (underlying ratings)

-Downgrade of the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (enhanced ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the district's unlimited property tax pledge.

The Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program pledges the state's full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used for acquiring land, constructing and acquiring buildings and furnishings, and remodeling and updated existing school property in accordance with the district's long-term capital plan.

PROFILE

The district, located approximately 15 miles south of Salt Lake City (Aaa stable), provides K-12 education to a population of about 218,000 (as of the 2018 American Community Survey) in southeastern Salt Lake County (Aaa stable). The district serves about 33,500 students (as of fiscal 2021) across 29 elementary schools, 8 middle schools, 5 high schools and 5 special program schools. The district split from the Jordan School District (Aaa stable) as voted in 2007 and it has operated independently since July 1, 2009.

