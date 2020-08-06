Moody's assigns Aaa/VMIG 1 to Conn. Hsg. Fin. Auth. Hsg. Mort. Fin. Prog. Bonds 2020 Series C, Subser. C-3

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aaa/VMIG 1 to the proposed $40,000,000 Connecticut Housing Finance Authority's ("CHFA" or the "Authority") Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds, 2020 Series C, Subseries C-3 (Variable Rate), (the "Bonds"). Moody's maintains existing Aaa ratings on all outstanding Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term rating is based on the high overcollateralization of assets to liabilities, very strong program cash flows, a high percentage of government-insured loans and support from the State of Connecticut through the Housing Mortgage Capital Reserve Fund.

The VMIG 1 rating reflects the liquidity provided by the SBPA with TD Bank, N.A. ("TD Bank" or the "Bank") and expires upon the earliest of to occur of: (i) the mandatory tender date resulting from the expiration of the SBPA, (ii) conversion of the Bonds to a mode other than weekly, or (iii) earlier termination of the SBPA. The Bank's current counterparty risk assessment is Aa3(cr)/P-1 (cr) by Moody's.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Authority and HMFP. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the Authority or the HMFP changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the strong financial position of the program, the portfolio composition, the active issuer management of the program, the legal provisions and cash flows reviewed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

N/A - for both the long term and short term ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

With respect to the long term rating, severe decline in the financial performance of the program that causes the asset-to-debt ratio to drop. However, given the Housing Mortgage Capital Reserve Fund, the rating of the program is unlikely to fall below that of the State.

For the short term rating, a downgrade of the short-term counterparty risk assessment of the Bank and/or a downgrade of the program's rating.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are general obligations of CHFA and are secured by revenues and assets pledged under the resolution which consist primarily of interest in first lien mortgages, investments and reserves held with the trustee, and all funds available to the Authority. The program is further secured by a Housing Mortgage Capital Reserve Fund backed by the State of Connecticut, rated A1 (stable outlook). Under the terms of this provision, if the capital reserve is funded below its requirement of maximum annual debt service on December 1st of any year, the Chairman of the Authority must certify the amount of the shortfall to the Secretary of the Office of Policy and Management of the State, and the shortfall is deemed appropriated from the general fund of the State, and such amount is allotted and paid to the Authority. Payment on these bonds is on parity with $4.3 billion (as of June 30, 2019) in Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds.

The capital reserve fund requirement is equal to maximum annual debt service. The investments in the debt service reserve fund are single family mortgage loans which have been pooled into GNMA, FHLMC and FNMA securities. While the GNMA, FHLMC and FNMA securities provide the highest credit quality to the investments, the use of mortgage loans generates higher revenue earnings than other investments, thereby maximizing earnings on the reserve.

Variable Rate

The Bonds initially are expected to be issued as variable rate demand obligations (VRDOs) in the weekly rate mode. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode on the Bonds to a different period. Upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender. In addition, bondholders have rights of optional tender for the Bonds while they remain VRDOs.

The SBPA provides for purchase by the bank of bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any bond (including bonds purchased by the bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Authority; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are declared invalid by a court or other competent authority, or the Authority challenges or seeks adjudication that the SBPA, the Bond Resolutions, the Bonds, or the authorizing statute are not valid; or (4) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3. Other events of termination become effective only after the bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before the termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to (i) within 90 days of the date of issuance, refund and/or replace certain current and/or future maturities of outstanding bonds that were initially issued in part to finance certain home mortgage loans, (ii) provide new monies for the financing of permanent home mortgage loans, and (iii) pay certain costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Housing Mortgage Finance Program was established in 1972. This indenture is Connecticut HFA's active single family and multifamily financing program. The proceeds of bonds issued under this indenture are used to finance affordable housing to low and moderate income persons in the State of Connecticut. All the bonds under the indenture are secured equally by all of the mortgage loans.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

