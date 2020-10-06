Moody's assigns Aaa/VMIG 1 to IL Housing Dev. Auth.'s Rev. Bonds, 2020 Ser. C, outlook stable

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aaa/VMIG 1 ratings to the proposed $40 million Illinois Housing Development Authority's Revenue Bonds, 2020 Series C (Non-AMT) (Variable Rate) (2020 C Bonds). Aaa ratings on all outstanding Revenue Bonds (RB Program) have been maintained. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating is based on the high-quality collateral comprised of Ginnie Mae and Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (MBS), a sound legal structure, and a cash flow projection that demonstrates sufficient revenues to pay debt service timely.

The short-term VMIG 1 rating assigned to the bonds is based on the Aaa long-term rating on the parity bonds under the RB program as well as the P-1 rating of Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (the "Bank"), and the Bank's obligation under the related standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) to purchase the 2020 Series C Bonds upon optional or mandatory tender in the event of a failed remarketing or certain other events.

We regard the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for IHDA and the Program. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of IHDA or the Program changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the Aaa rating is based on the outlook of the US government and of the rating of Fannie Mae.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For the Aaa ratings:

- Substantial erosion of program asset-to-debt ratio and profit margins

- Downgrade of the US government's rating or rating of Fannie Mae

For the VMIG 1 ratings:

- Downgrade of the short-term rating of the SBPA provider

- Substantial multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of RB Indenture

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020 C Bonds are special limited obligations of Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), secured by all revenues and assets pledged under the Indenture which consists primarily of bond proceeds, MBS, mortgage loans, investment obligations and revenues. While the General Indenture establishes a Debt Service Reserve Fund, so long as bond proceeds are used to acquire MBS solely and no mortgage loans are financed, there will be no required deposit into the Debt Service Reserve Fund.

Variable Rate

The Bonds will bear interest at the weekly rate mode and interest shall be paid on the first day each April and October. The Authority may elect to change the interest rate mode from the weekly rate mode and upon any such mode change, the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender.

Standby Bond Purchase Agreement

The SBPA provides for purchase by the Bank of Bonds that are tendered by bondholders and cannot be remarketed. Under certain circumstances the Bank can terminate the SBPA or suspend its obligations without notice and will therefore not be obligated to provide funds. These circumstances include any of the following: (1) any principal of or interest on any Bond (including Bonds purchased by the Bank) is not paid when due; (2) certain acts of bankruptcy or insolvency by or involving the Authority; (3) provisions relating to the payment of principal or interest under the SBPA, the indenture, or the Bonds cease to be valid, binding or fully enforceable on the Authority as determined by a court; (4) the rating on the Bonds falls below Baa3.

Other events of termination become effective only after the Bank provides sufficient notice to allow for a mandatory tender of Bonds before any termination date of the SBPA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2020 C Bonds, together with other available funds of IHDA and proceeds from another series previously rated, will be used to: (a) purchase and/or reimburse IHDA for its prior purchase of MBS backed by pools of qualifying mortgages made to finance the purchase of single-family residences in the State of Illinois, and (b) pay or reimburse IHDA for costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Revenue Bonds Program was established in 2016. Bonds have been issued to finance IHDA's single-family mortgage lending program for the purpose of promoting affordable housing for moderate-and-low income families in the State of Illinois. All bonds under the indenture are secured equally by all pledged assets. IHDA has no taxing power. As of July 31, 2020, there were approximately $699 million of bonds outstanding in the RB Program.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Housing Finance Agency Single-Family Housing Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1154478. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ping Hsieh

Lead Analyst

Housing

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Florence Zeman

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

